You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
  3. Over 200 Congress workers arrested in Chhattisgarh after protest march to CM's house

Over 200 Congress workers arrested in Chhattisgarh after protest march to CM's house

PoliticsPTIJun, 09 2017 07:59:42 IST

Raipur: Police on Thursday arrested over 200 Congress workers as they took out a protest march towards the Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh's house in Raipur.

Representational image. AFP

Representational image. AFP

Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel addressed party workers at Gandhi Maidan in Raipur earlier.

"Every department in Raman Singh government is riddled with corruption. Commission is taken by the ruling party for every work," Baghel alleged.

"We wanted to present these facts before BJP national president Amit Shah who is on three-day visit here, but we were stopped," Baghel said.

Congress workers later marched towards CM's official bungalow, but were stopped by police near Akashvani Chowk.

Baghel, leader of opposition in Assembly, TS Singhdeo and some 200 workers were arrested. They were released later, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Shukla told PTI.


Published Date: Jun 09, 2017 07:59 am | Updated Date: Jun 09, 2017 07:59 am

Also See







Champions Trophy 2017
MatchDateDetails
1Jun 9NZ Vs BAN
2Jun 10ENG Vs AUS
3Jun 11IND Vs SA
4Jun 12SL Vs PAK
5Jun 14A1 Vs B2
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores