Opposition UDF attacks Kerala govt over TP Senkumar case; stages walkout   

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Government on Monday said no disrespect was shown to the Supreme Court in the TP Senkumar case and it was well within its rights to seek clarification, even as the opposition UDF staged a walkout on the issue in the state assembly.

The Opposition attacked the LDF government over the embarrassment caused to the state after the apex court imposed Rs 25,000 as cost after dismissing a clarification petition in the case.

The House witnessed exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches over imposition of the cost. Vijayan maintained that no cost or penalty had been imposed and said the apex court had asked the state to remit the amount to its legal services authority for juvenile

justice cases.

He said government had not deliberately tried to delay implementation of the 29 April apex court order, directing it to re-instate Senkumar. He also maintained that government had not submitted any apology in the case. Defending the government's decision, he said the state was well within its rights to seek clarification and clear its 'legal doubts'.

"Government has the right to file a review, appeal or a revision petition as per law and it is a normal practise," he said.

"At no level has government shown disrespect to the Supreme Court ruling', he said. Opposition leader in the assembly Ramesh Chennithala said there was no confusion with regard to the verdict, which was "a huge blow" to the state government.

Seeking permission to move the motion, Congress MLA K Muralidharan said that after the LDF came to power a "hasty decision" was taken to remove Senkumar as DGP. Senkumar, who is due to retire on 30 June, was removed two days after the CPM-led LDF government assumed office on 25 May last year.

He was re-instated last week as DGP following the directives of the Supreme Court.