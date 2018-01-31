Opposition stages walkout in West Bengal Assembly, alleges Mamata Banerjee govt is violating norms

Kolkata: Members of the Opposition Congress and the CPM on Tuesday staged a walkout from the state Assembly, alleging that the state government is breaking norms of the House and is functioning in an arbitrary way.

They alleged that the Governor's address and obituary references were scheduled on the same day, violating norms.

"Never before the Assembly has witnessed such whimsical decisions. How can there be obituary references just after the address of the Governor on the same day?" Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan of the Congress asked.

The Opposition MLAs staged a walkout after Speaker Biman Banerjee made obituary references following Governor KN Tripathi's address at the beginning of the budget session.

Besides the eminent persons who died recently, Banerjee made references and expressed grief over the death 41 persons in a bus accident in Murshidabad district on Monday.

Tripathi has also expressed grief over the killing of journalists Gauri Lankesh in Karnataka and Santanu Bhowmick in Tripura.