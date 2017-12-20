Opposition disrupts proceedings in Rajya Sabha after Venkaiah Naidu says no apology will be given for Modi's remarks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat poll campaign on Wednesday washed out the pre-lunch proceedings in the Rajya Sabha after Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said there was no question of giving an apology.

The proceedings were stalled after the Congress and other opposition members created uproar, demanding that the prime minister comes to the House and clarifies his remarks against Singh.

The Upper House was adjourned twice — first during the Zero Hour as opposition members disrupted proceedings by trooping into the Well and raising slogans and then again in the Question Hour when similar scenes continued.

"Nobody is going to give apology. Nothing happened in the House. No statement is made in the House. There is no practice of suspension of Question Hour. Don't make a mockery of the House. Already wrong message is going," a visibly agitated Naidu told the protesting members when the House reassembled at noon after the first adjournment. He adjourned the House till 2 pm thereafter.

When the House met for the day, Congress members rushed into the Well demanding an apology from Modi for his "conspiracy with Pakistan" remarks against Singh, alleging that he had colluded with Pakistan to defeat BJP in Gujarat.

Repeated pleas by Naidu to the members on their conduct and asking them to return to their seats went unheeded.

The Congress members were up on their feet as soon as the listed papers were tabled, demanding an explanation from the Prime Minister on his remarks. After Naidu disallowed them, they rushed to the Well of the House raising slogans.

The Chairman asked them not to create obstruction and allow other members to raise important issues. "This is not the way," he said. "This is Parliament. This is Rajya Sabha. Wrong message is going."

Stating that he did not appreciate their behaviour, Naidu said, "Please don't exceed the limit. Please go to your seat". Thereafter, he adjourned the House till noon.

Later when the House met again for Question Hour, Naidu's pleas to allow the House to function did not find favour with an unrelenting opposition. "Please sit. Don't attempt to snatch the rights of others. Let members have the opportunity to ask their questions. Questions have been listed and much money has been spent... This is not the way," he said.

However, the unrelenting members continued their uproar, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 2 pm.