Oppn demands Girish Mahajan's resignation after minister attends wedding of Dawood Ibrahim's relative

The Opposition in Maharashtra has lashed out against the BJP government after minister Girish Mahajan and 10 Nashik policemen were spotted at the wedding of a relative of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Congress and NCP have demanded Mahajan's resignation.

"The presence of a senior minister and three other BJP MLAs at the wedding of a close relative of the country’s most-wanted gangster is shocking. There are reports that several criminal elements and bookies from across India were present at the wedding. We are demanding an Intelligence Bureau probe into the episode. It must be probed if the minister and the three BJP MLAs are connected with Dawood’s family and his activities," The Indian Express quoted Congress leader Sachin Sawant as saying.

Sawant had earlier also demanded a high-level probe into this issue. "The BJP minister and some party legislators attending the wedding of an international don is a very serious matter and a shocking issue. A high-level probe needs to be conducted into this," PTI had quoted Sawant as saying.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar also said that while BJP had "defamed" Sharad Pawar when he was not connected to Dawood, their own minister was found at a wedding of Dawood's relative.

Mahajan, who is considered a key aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was seen at the wedding of Dawood's niece along with several other BJP leaders and several policemen attached to Bhadrakali police station.

A well-known resident of Old Nashik, Jaggi Konkani's daughter got married to the son of spiritual guru Khatib, at an extravagant event on 19 May. The bride's aunt is married to Dawood's brother Ibrahim Kaskar.

Dawood is the main accused in the 1993 serial bomb blasts case in Mumbai in which around 260 people were killed, and more than 700 suffered injuries. He fled the country post the bombings and is understood to be hiding in Pakistan at present.

