Only 1 more year to go': Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP after Budget 2018, lauds party's performance in Rajasthan bypolls

Politics FP Staff Feb 01, 2018 20:17:38 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the government over the Union Budget, saying only promises were made in the past four years and "thankfully" just one year of the Modi dispensation is left.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said four years of the NDA regime are over but it continues to only promise farmers about fair price to their produce. He alleged the government came out only with fancy schemes during this period and did not provide employment to the country's youths.

Rahul also hailed his party's performance in the Rajasthan bypolls for two Lok Sabha and one Assembly seats, calling the outcome a "rejection" of the BJP by the people. He said he was proud of each of the partymen in the state, currently under the BJP's rule.

Congress' candidate Vivek Dhakar trounced BJP's Shakti Singh Hada by 12,976 votes in Mandalgarh. Party's Karan Singh won the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency seat, defeating BJP's Jaswant Yadav by 1,56,319 votes. Whereas, Raghu Sharma of the Congress won against BJP's Ram Swaroop Lamba in Ajmer. All three seats were previously held by the BJP.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 20:07 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 20:17 PM

