Only 1 more year to go': Rahul Gandhi mocks BJP after Budget 2018, lauds party's performance in Rajasthan bypolls

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the government over the Union Budget, saying only promises were made in the past four years and "thankfully" just one year of the Modi dispensation is left.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said four years of the NDA regime are over but it continues to only promise farmers about fair price to their produce. He alleged the government came out only with fancy schemes during this period and did not provide employment to the country's youths.

4 years gone; still promising FARMERS a fair price.

4 years gone; FANCY SCHEMES, with NO matching budgets.

4 years gone; no JOBS for our YOUTH.

Thankfully, only 1 more year to go.#Budget2018 — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 1, 2018

Rahul also hailed his party's performance in the Rajasthan bypolls for two Lok Sabha and one Assembly seats, calling the outcome a "rejection" of the BJP by the people. He said he was proud of each of the partymen in the state, currently under the BJP's rule.

Well done Rajasthan Congress! Proud of each and every one of you. This is a rejection of the BJP by the people of Rajasthan.#RajasthanByPolls — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 1, 2018

Congress' candidate Vivek Dhakar trounced BJP's Shakti Singh Hada by 12,976 votes in Mandalgarh. Party's Karan Singh won the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency seat, defeating BJP's Jaswant Yadav by 1,56,319 votes. Whereas, Raghu Sharma of the Congress won against BJP's Ram Swaroop Lamba in Ajmer. All three seats were previously held by the BJP.

With inputs from agencies