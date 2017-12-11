On 77th birthday, Sharad Pawar to lead protests against BJP govt in Maharashtra

Nagpur: On his birthday on 12 December, NCP president Sharad Pawar would hit the street against the BJP- led government in Maharashtra. The Maratha strongman and former Union minister, who will turn 77 on 12 December has already completed 50 years of active participation in politics.

Pawar will take part in an anti-government rally being organised in Nagpur by the opposition Congress and the NCP, which have accused the BJP-led ruling coalition of "neglecting" issues related to farmers and common people.

When the veteran politician hits the street, it will be a rare occasion in his political life, during which he has held a number of key posts in Maharashtra and also at the Centre.

The former chief minister will be agitating against an incumbent government after over 30 years.

Hemant Takale, senior NCP leader and an MLC, said, "It is true Pawar would be agitating against the state government after over 30 years. It was in 1985 that Pawar had organised a cycle rally against the then state government. The cycle rally started from Jalgaon and ended in Nagpur."

"Pawar has mostly been in power," said another senior NCP leader.

Ajit Pawar, nephew of Sharad Pawar and a former deputy chief minister, said, "Generally, (on birthdays) Pawarsaheb would stay at his home in Pune or Mumbai and have a low- profile event.

The only events used to be organised on his birthdays were health check ups and blood donations.

"For the first time, Pawarsaheb will be agitating on his birthday for people's interest. Pawarsaheb has decided to protest against this government to highlight the ways it is neglecting the interests of people," Ajit Pawar said.

Senior Congress leader and former union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad will also be participating in the rally. Congress, NCP leaders and workers will take out a march which will conclude at Lokmat Chowk where Pawar and others will address the rally.