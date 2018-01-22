Office of profit row: Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha back AAP, call move 'tughluqshahi' order, politics of vendetta

New Delhi: Rebel BJP leaders Yashwant Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha on Sunday backed the AAP over the disqualification of its 20 MLAs with the former calling the president's decision a "tughluqshahi" order.

In a major setback to the AAP, President Ram Nath Kovind has disqualified 20 of its MLAs in Delhi for holding offices of profit, a decision the party said showed constitutional authorities were behaving like "handmaidens of the central government".

Kovind gave his assent on Sunday to the recommendation by the Election Commission (EC).

"President's order disqualifying the 20 AAP MLAs is complete miscarriage of natural justice. No hearing, no waiting for high court's order. It is Tughluqshahi of the

worst order," Yashwant Sinha tweeted.

Shatrughan Sinha said the "politics of vendetta" against the AAP will not last long.

Both the Sinhas, who were part of the Atal Behari Vajpayee Cabinet have openly aired their displeasure against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government’s policies.