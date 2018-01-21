Office of profit row: Congress says BJP, EC helped AAP by delaying disqualification of 20 MLAs

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP and the Election Commission of delaying the disqualification of 20 MLAs of Delhi's ruling AAP in the office of profit case to help the party gets its nominees elected to the Rajya Sabha.

"The Election Commission and the BJP delayed the disqualification of 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs to help them.

"If decision would have come before 22 December, then these 20 MLAs would have been disqualified. And thus they could not have voted in the Rajya Sabha election," Delhi Congress President Ajay Maken told media persons soon after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the disqualification.

Hitting out at the AAP, he said: "They made 21 Parliamentary Secretaries whereas as per rules, only seven are allowed."

Maken, who had also moved a petition before the Election Commission for their disqualification, also said that the AAP Parliamentary Secretaries were given all the facilities and benefits as that of a minister.