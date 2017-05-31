Odisha CHSE Class 12th board exam results 2017 declared: Check your grades on orissaresults.nic.in

Putting an end to weeks of speculation, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced the results for Higher Secondary Class XII exams at 11 am on Wednesday. The students can check their marks on the official website: orissaresults.nic.in.

The date for the declaration of marks was published on the official website orissaresults.nic.in on Tuesday. The CHSE had declared the result for the Class XII science stream on 12 May.

The students who wish to apply for re-checking or re-addition of marks may do so within 15 days of the declaration of the result.

If the candidates are unable to access either of the official websites due to increased web traffic, they can visit alternate results website like indiaresults.com.

Moreover, a candidate who fails to secure the required pass marks in one or more subjects but who secures 250 marks or more in the aggregate will have the option to clear his deficiencies by taking a re-examination, up to a maximum of three consecutive attempts. Such candidates shall be declared to have passed compartmentally.

Steps to obtain result:

Log on to Odisha board's official website: orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

Select your stream either commerce or arts.

Put your roll number and registration number in the relevant boxes and click on submit to view your detailed result.

Download the scorecard and keep a printout of the result for future reference.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.