Odisha Assembly's Winter Session begins; Opposition likely to counter govt over farmers suicide, unemployment

Bhubaneswar: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly, beginning on Tuesday, is likely to be stormy with the opposition deciding to raise the issues of crop damage due to pest attack and farmer suicides to corner the state government.

The ruling Biju Janata Dal, on the other hand, has decided to raise the hike in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of paddy and the Mahanadi and Polavaram water disputes to put the opposition on the mat in the House.

After the BJD legislature party meeting, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said the party is prepared to discuss the issues brought up by the opposition.

The BJD has been demanding the setting up of a tribunal by the Central government for adjudication of the Mahanadi river water dispute with Chhattisgarh. It also opposed a paltry increase in the MSP of paddy.

Besides farmer suicides and crop damage, the Congress will raise the issues of growing unemployment, increase in crimes against women and the deteriorating law and order situation, said Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Narasingh Mishra.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is all set to corner the government over farmers' issues, crop loss and the deteriorating health, education and industrial sectors.

"We will raise several issues including pest menace, farmer suicides and other issues affecting the common people. Besides, we would move a privilege motion against the Finance Minister for leaking the supplementary budget," said BJP legislator Pradeep Purohit.