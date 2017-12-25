Now that Rahul Gandhi has taken over as Congress president, how will history remember Sonia?

When Manmohan Singh lost his job as Prime Minister of India, he said history would judge him more kindly than the media or the Opposition did. How will history judge Sonia Gandhi?

Sonia spent three months short of twenty years being president of the Congress — the longest serving party president ever. It is difficult not to be swayed by her remarkable story. She fell in love with Rajiv Gandhi in Cambridge, lost her mother-in-law and then her husband to assassinations in India, and stayed away from politics. As the Congress seemed to be falling apart, she gave in to the pressure of family loyalists, stepped in as party president and brought the party to power at the Centre in a coalition for two successive terms.

She even chose to renounce power, making Manmohan prime minister. Often attacked by the Opposition for her foreign origins, the Italian-born Sonia will be remembered in history books for leaving a large imprint on Indian politics and history despite her European birth and upbringing.

Assisted by a team of wily political managers, Sonia managed to put together and manage two coalition governments. This was undoubtedly an achievement because the Congress was seen as a poor coalition leader. Historians will nevertheless also look at the Sonia era as having given way to Narendra Modi's India. This happened not just because UPA-2 became very unpopular, but also because the Congress, under Sonia's presidency, didn't revive itself among the masses. It behaved in power as though it would continue being the single largest party forever in elections.

When Sonia Gandhi took over as Congress President in 1998, the party had 26 percent of the seats in Lok Sabha (141). This went up to 38 percent or 206 seats in 2009. But Sonia is leaving the helm with only 46 seats for the party — comprising just eight percent of the House. When she took over from Sitaram Kesari, the Congress had 28 percent of the seats (1,136 of 4,067) in state Assemblies. In 2017, it has 19 percent (785 of 4,120 seats).

Sonia Gandhi took over just after the 1998 General Election, in which the party won 26 percent of the total votes. From then till 2009, the party's voteshare hovered between 26 and 29 percent, falling under 20 percent for the first time in 2014.

These numbers suggest Sonia was unable to improve the party's fortunes, and eventually presided over the Congress' descent to a historic low.

Whether Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh, state after state saw the Congress under Sonia receding, never able to put up a serious fight against the BJP or regional incumbents. At best, you can credit her with not letting the Congress slip any further than the state in which she had received it — but only until 2014.

Sonia made Manmohan prime minister, but his ministers undermined the premier's political authority by constantly running to 10 Janpath. Instead of making the prime minister more powerful, she further weakened him by creating a National Advisory Council. By UPA-2, this eventually led to chaos, with ministers more powerful than the PM calling the shots even as Sonia Gandhi recuperated from her illness and Rahul Gandhi unable to rise to the occasion. Eventually, UPA-2 fell between two stools, the Congress party lying shattered on the floor.



What happened to UPA-2 is well known but incredibly, everybody except Sonia gets the blame for it. By being a prime minister's boss she exercised power without responsibility. In other words, the prime minister took the flak and she escaped.

In fact, Sonia Gandhi is hardly ever blamed for anything. Manmohan was ridiculed for not speaking up, but Sonia has spoken up so rarely that you don’t even feel she is a public figure. She gave her election speeches when she needed to, but on the fall of UPA-2 or the decline of the party she does not feel the need to defend herself — and nobody asks her to. It was Sonia's political responsibility to articulate a defence of her party’s government. If her illness prevented her from doing so, she should have handed the reins of the party over to Rahul or someone else.

Rahul's eventually promotion from Congress vice-president to president makes you wonder more about Sonia than Rahul himself. We’ve been seeing Rahul as the face of the Congress for some years now, at least since he took over as vice-president in 2013, if not earlier (circa 2011) when Sonia was diagnosed with cancer.

Just as Sonia let Manmohan take the flak on behalf of a government in which he couldn’t command his ministers, she has let Rahul take the flak directed at the party without giving him the full powers to run the Congress. The most under-reported political story of the last few years is the friction between the old guard led by Sonia and the Young Turks of the Rahul camp. Young leaders of the Congress privately tell whoever is willing to listen that the old guard doesn't give them freedom and responsibility. Rahul has had many of his ideas — good or bad as they may be — vetoed by an old guard led by his mother, who no longer gets the flak for the party's failures.

With Sonia and Rahul both trying to run the party in their own ways, day-to-day decision-making slowed down. The party was neither here nor there. A classic example was the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election this year, perhaps the last major occasion when the old guard came in the way of Rahul's plans.

There are three reasons — inability to revive the party, letting UPA-2 fall between two stools and delaying the transition of the party leadership — that history will judge Sonia more critically than today’s media and even the Opposition.