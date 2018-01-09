'Not BJP, but Congress plays politics of hatred': Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Rahul Gandhi's Bahrain speech

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday lashed out at Rahul Gandhi's speech in Bahrain and said the Congress president doesn't see the work done by BJP and is trying to spread hatred abroad.

"I am not only surprised but amused at the kind of statements being made by the president of the Congress party. The attempt by Rahul Gandhi to “malign” India’s image on the foreign soil is highly shameful", he said at a press conference.

"BJP condemns this irresponsible utterance of Rahul before a global interaction. It is not the BJP, but the Congress that is playing the politics of hatred. The party has a long history of playing such politics", he added.

"Rahul's speech shows that that he or his associates haven’t done their homework. His speeches is helping people like Umar Khalid, who have openly raised slogans of dividing India", the law minister said.

Rahul, who was on two-day visit to Bahrain, slammed the BJP government and said it was busy converting the fear being generated in jobless youth into hatred between communities.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Rahul said, "I am here to tell you what you mean to your country, you are important, to tell you that there is a serious problem at home, and to tell you are part of the solution."

The Union Minister of Law and Justice also questioned the Congress party's 'dual' stand on the triple talaq bill.

"The party that cannot take a stand on women rights, dignity and honour is trying to teach us on foreign soil. Rahul must clarify whether the stand taken by the Congress is politics of 'love' or 'hatred'. The grand old party stands exposed today", he said.

"From Shah Bano to Shayara Bano (one of the petitioners of triple talaq), Congress has played the politics of appeasement", he said.

He also questioned Rahul's silence on killings of BJP, RSS workers in Kerala and Karnataka.

"Why he doesn't see the politics of hate when Sangh's activists are brutally murdered in these states?" he asked.