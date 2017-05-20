North East is a priority for government, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the North East was a priority area for the government and the scope of development there is immense.

"Northeast is a priority area. The scope of development is immense & the people of the Northeast are very talented," he tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by a follower who said that in the last three years, there has been "remarkable outcome" in the development of north east due to continued focus of the central government.

In response to a tweet by another follower, Modi said, "..development in possible only through a 'Jan Andolan' (people's movement). People's support and participation leads to transformation."