No personal attacks on Narendra Modi, take on local issues, policy decisions: Congress' new strategy for LS polls

Amid news of an organisational rejig to breath new life into the Congress party, reports on Tuesday stated that the party is now in the process of revamping its strategy to take on the BJP.

According to a report in CNN-News18, in a high-level meeting, Congress top leadership, concerned about Narendra Modi's consistent popularity, has decided to remodel the party's approach and adopt a multi-pronged startegy to trump the BJP at the regional level. While the party is revamping its organisational structure, it has also decided to hold frequent press conferences across states to communicate the Opposition's point of view on key policy decisions and day-to-day issues.

Moreover, CNN-News18 reported that the party has decided to refrain from personal attacks on Modi and that it will instead focus on criticising policy decisions. The decision to de-link it's criticism comes at a time when Economic Times survey says that Modi remains a people's prime minister even three years in power. It's strategy for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is spelt out clear: Capitalise on lags in policy decision but refrain from personal attacks. The party seems to realise that it does more damage than good, given that it's top leadership often becomes a soft target for online trolls.

Meanwhile, a new team powered with 'young blood' is already in the making to lend Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi a hand in propping up the party once again in its former strongholds. The party will reportedly have a team of 17 office bearers, all under the age of 50, to take responsibility of the states.

In Karnataka, the party has deployed Mallikarjun Kharge to fortify a cleaving state unit ahead of the upcoming elections. Congress has also recently changed its state in-charge in Karnataka as KC Venugopal was appointed in place of Digvijaya Singh. Reports have that G Parameshwar, who has served as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief since 2010, is also set to be replaced shortly.

Meanwhile, in the central leadership, speculations around Kharge's replacement in the PAC have warmed up. No official word has come yet, however, it is expected that after the reshuffle, Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia and AICC General Secretary Kamal Nath will have larger roles to play. The organisational revamp is also likely to bring to the fore young leadership as Rahul wants a new crop of leaders ready to fill in the shoes of Congress stalwarts, when the time comes. Moreover, according to a report in the Livemint, the party is also restructuring organisational structure at state level. Rahul is keen on choosing new AICC general secretaries and national secretaries so that one man is accountable for one state.

Earlier, the general secretaries would be in-charge of two, three or even four states and will have several national secretaries in each state reporting to them. However, the new structure will give national secretaries greater independence, who will be solely responsible for their respective states. The new structure is also likely to create greater accountability as one person will be focusing on one state each.