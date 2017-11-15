No need to speculate over transport minister Thomas Chandy's resignation, says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said that there was "no need to speculate" on transport minister Thomas Chandy's resignation, adding the NCP has sought time to discuss the same with its national leadership.

This came after the Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed Chandy's petition against the District Collector's report in Lake Palace Resort row and said that the minister should step down before approaching the court.

Vijayan said the issue of Chandy's resignation did not come up in the Cabinet meeting. "I was entrusted with the decision on Chandy's resignation and also there was a case in the court. Now that the court has made its decision yesterday (Tuesday), Chandy and his party leader TP Peetambharan met me in the morning. They said they need to discuss the issue with their party national leadership," Vijayan told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting.

"In a political front, we have to give respect to each party. They said they will get back to me after they speak to their national leadership."

Chandy is the lone nominee of the NCP in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Cabinet.

Vijayan also downplayed a poser that he was soft on Chandy, the richest candidate in last year's assembly polls. "The question here is not rich or otherwise. Let us wait for them to come back. Now that the court has come out with theirs (decision), some scrutiny has to take place and let us not speculate on Chandy," he said and pointed out that Chandy took part in the Cabinet meeting as he is a minister.

Vijayan also expressed his disappointment over four CPI state ministers boycotting the weekly Cabinet meeting. "State Revenue Minister E Chandrasekheran (CPI) gave a note before the Cabinet meeting on this. Generally, Cabinet is the place where issues are discussed and it's not right for ministers to boycott the Cabinet meeting," he said.

Chandrasekheran later told the media that they had clearly expressed the reason for not attending the meeting to the Chief Minister.

According to reports, the CPI had written a letter to Vijayan stating that their four members will have no other option but to keep away from the meeting if Chandy is present.