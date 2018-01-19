Nitish Kumar should undertake 'paschatap yatra', says Tejashwi Yadav after protests mar Bihar CM's tour

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday held administration and intelligence agencies responsible to prevent stoning incident on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cavalcade few days ago and said that he should undertake "paschatap yatra" (penitence) instead of "Vikash Samiksha Yatra".

"RJD's fact finding team found both the administration and intelligence agencies responsible for the incident (stone pelting on chief minister's convoy)... Had the chief minister heard people's grievances, such an incident would not have occurred...It was the administration which resorted to lathi charge on the people who wanted to meet the chief minister," Tejashwi told reporters.

On 12 January, the chief minister's convoy was pelted with stones during his tour of Nandan village in Dumraon block as part of his state-wide Vikas Samiksha Yatra.

Five FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident against 99 named persons and 500-700 unnamed ones, Buxar superintendent of police Rakesh Kumar had said adding that at least 28 persons, including 10 women, have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

"I don't think that there is any district left where the chief minister's ongoing yatra is not marked by protest. In Begusarai, police had to resort to firing in the open. People especially women — Anganwaid Sevikas, contractual women teachers — are protesting everywhere. The chief minister should dwell deep about reasons for protest and undertake 'paschatap yatra' instead of 'Vikas Samiksha Yatra'," Yadav said.

Tejashwi, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, was accompanied by party's state unit chief Ramchandra Purbe, former minister Shiv Chandra Ram who led the party's team that visited Nandan village and submitted its report to Tejashwi.

Even pregnant women were arrested besides handicapped persons were beaten apart from police naming those in the FIRs who live in foreign countries, the RJD leader said while announcing that the party would launch movement until the names of innocent people named in the FIR are withdrawn.

Stating that he would visit Nandan village on Saturday, Tejashwi said that he has sought time from governor's office for a meeting on 23 January to apprise him of the incident, apart from prevailing law and order situation, corruption cases etc.

In reply to a query, he said that this (incident) was not a pre-planned incident rather it was spontaneous incident "which was nothing but a sheer outburst of people's anger."

He termed as "ridiculous" dragging his name into the incident by JD(U) spokespersons and dared to "put me behind the bar if I was behind the incident."