Nitish Kumar says Tamil Nadu's next government will be under DMK leader MK Stalin

Chennai: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday expressed confidence that DMK leader MK Stalin will head the next government in Tamil Nadu, as he asked him to implement his father M Karunanidhi's promise on prohibition.

"Banning of liquor has reaped great benefits in Bihar including a dip in cases of domestic violence and crime rate," he said.

"Whatever I see from a distance, the next government will be under Stalin and I request him to keep in mind the promise by Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) on implementing prohibition," Kumar said.

He was speaking at a function organised to mark 60 years of Karunanidhi's service as a legislator in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, which also coincided with his 94th birthday celebrations.

Earlier, Kumar called on the ailing Karunanidhi at his residence.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief did not attend the function due to health issues.

At the function, Kumar referred to DMK's 2016 Assembly poll manifesto where it had promised a dry regime in the state if elected to power.

The Janata Dal (United) leader also said he had come across an interview by Karunanidhi where the Dravidian leader had said that if prohibition was possible in Bihar, it could be replicated in Tamil Nadu as well.

Hailing the DMK supremo for his steps towards ensuring social justice, Kumar said prohibition will only add to that effort.

"Prohibition will benefit and strengthen the social justice movement. Prohibition is important," he said.

Having successfully implemented prohibition in his state after the grand alliance of JD(U), RJD and Congress won the 2015 Bihar polls, Kumar listed out several benefits of the move.

A section of the poor in Bihar who were earlier spending a sizeable part of their earnings on liquor were now utilising that amount for their family's welfare, he said.

"Road accidents have come down. There has been an increase in use of consumer goods. Domestic violence has come down and crime rate has dipped in Bihar due to prohibition," he added.

Referring to a galaxy of leaders seated on the dais, including Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, Kumar said this was proof of Karunanidhi's influence in national politics.

"We see that representatives have come from different parties and parts of the country and this shows the respect Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) commands in Indian politics," he said.

The Bihar chief minister heaped praise on Karunanidhi, recalling his contribution towards the welfare of various sections of the population including OBCs and women.

He particularly lauded the DMK chief's role in implementing Mandal Commission recommendations on OBC reservation.