Nitish Kumar reacts cautiously to I-T raids on Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'banami properties'

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reacted cautiously to the income tax department's raids to probe into the alleged benami deals worth Rs 1000 crore involving RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others.

"As per the media reports we have got to know that raids have been carried out at 22 places... But we don't know where those raids are taking place and what is the purpose behind them," Nitish told reporters in a reply to a question.

"What can I say till I get to know the details," the chief minister said emerging from a cabinet meeting in Patna.

The Income Tax Department has conducted raids and surveys at 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas to probe into the alleged benami deals worth Rs 1,000 crore linked to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and others.

Reacting strongly to the I-T raids, RJD chief Lalu Prasad put up a brave front saying he was "not scared at all" and will continue to "fight against the fascist forces."

"BJP mein himmat nahi hai ki Lalu ki awaz ko daba sake... Lalu ki awaz dabayenge to desh bhar me karoron Lalu khare ho jayenge... Main gidarbhabhki se nahi darne wala hoon (BJP does not have the courage to stifle my voice ... If it tries to silence one Lalu, crores of Lalu will stand up in the country. I am not scared of empty threats)," he tweeted.