Nitish Kumar-led faction of JD(U) joins NDA after resolution gets 'unanimous' approval in party meet

Patna: The Janata Dal (United) faction led by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Saturday at the former's national executive meeting in Patna.

"A resolution that the JD(U) will join the BJP-led NDA was unanimously approved in the meeting," a senior party leader said.

According to the leader, JD(U) general secretary KC Tyagi moved the resolution, which was approved by all invited members.

However, a formal announcement in this regard has not been made.

"KC Tyagi will announce it formally at a press meet after the meeting is over," the party leader told IANS.

The meeting began at the official residence of Nitish Kumar, who is also the JD(U) president.

Most of the JD(U) leaders, including 70 party MLAs, two Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha MPs also participated.

It is a major decision in the party after Nitish Kumar last month dumped the RJD-Congress and joined hands with the BJP to form a new government in Bihar.

The JD(U) now has two factions: one led by Nitish Kumar and the other by senior party leader and former party president Sharad Yadav.