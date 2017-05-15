Nitish Kumar has no prime ministerial ambition, says he is not 'as capable' as Narendra Modi

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ruled out any possibility of heading the grand coalition against BJP as a prime ministerial candidate in the General Elections to Lok Sabha in 2019.

While addressing a press conference in Patna on Monday, Kumar also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying, “Three years ago, who was aware that Modiji would be the Prime Minister of India. But it happened because he was capable of that, and the people of our country voted him to power. I know, I do not have that capacity. I am a leader of a small party and I have no national ambitions.”

“Sharad Yadav served our party as president for three consecutive terms and then the party workers decided to give this responsibility to me. But the media tried to link that with me having national ambitions. As a party president I will try to expand JD(U) in other states, but it does not mean that I will dream of the prime minister’s post,” he said.

Kumar very candidly admitted that JD(U) was a small party and he would only concentrate on serving the people of Bihar.

He also distanced himself from the allegations of corruption against Lalu Yadav whose Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is a partner in the ruling coalition in Bihar.

“It’s on Laluji to reply to the allegations levelled by the BJP. I have nothing to say. If anyone has the proof, they should go to the court," the Bihar chief minister said.

Kumar also asserted that unlike RJD his party was in favour of using electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the elections. "We have seen how elections were conducted earlier. I do not wish that time to come again. We are running a coalition government but it does not mean JD(U) ideology would be the same as that of the RJD,” he said.

Kumar urged the media not to play much in his "silence" and that he was very much busy in doing routine works.​

When asked about his party's stand in the upcoming Presidential election, which is scheduled to take place in June, Kumar refused to indicate whether there were attempts by opposition parties to put up a combined candidate. "First of all the ruling party should try to form a consensus. It would be the best possible option. If it does not happen then the opposition parties should come up with a candidate."

