Netaji death report: BJP spreading lies about plane crash, says Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP-led NDA government of making a concerted effort to rewrite history saying it had stoked a fresh controversy over Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's death and demanded the government's apology.

"The BJP stoked conspiracy fires around Netaji's death. It took the power of the RTI to reveal the government's real position," the Congress said on its Twitter handle.

Congress spokesperson Ajoy Kumar said that after the BJP came to power, there has been a concerted attempt to denigrate the leaders of the freedom struggle, whether it is Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel or Mahatma Gandhi.

"There has been a concerted, orchestrated effort by the BJP to rewrite the history. The BJP and RSS' 'dirty tricks department' created a story about Netaji's death," Kumar said.

Kumar accused the Modi government of spreading "lies" and said, "People have kept spreading this untruth, disinformation and should apologise to the people of this country."

"Today, there is the limit to the lack of shame where the government gives an RTI reply saying that Netaji died in a plane crash. This is in reply to RTI by the government," he said

Bose died in an air crash in 1945, the government has said, putting an end to a controversy about the freedom fighter having survived the accident.

The Ministry of Home Affairs said in a reply to an RTI application from a Kolkata resident that the government has come to this conclusion after considering the reports of various committees that probed the death of Bose, who, many believed, had not perished in the crash.