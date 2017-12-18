Narendra Modi's performance in Gujarat indicates 2019 Lok Sabha polls no longer cakewalk for BJP, says TRS leader

Hyderabad: The lower-than-expected poll performance of the BJP in Gujarat suggests that the 2019 general elections are not going to be a cakewalk for the NDA lead party, a senior TRS leader said on Monday.

"The key takeaway (of Gujarat Assembly elections) is it's not (going to be) a cakewalk for the BJP anymore in 2019 election," Telangana Rashtra Samiti Floor Leader in Lok Sabha, AP Jithender Reddy told PTI.

"They (BJP) have to basically again check their administration," he said.

Though the BJP is set to return to power in the western state, Reddy saw the electoral verdict as being a setback to the party.

"Definitely (it's a setback). 103 seats (the projected BJP tally this afternoon) is not coming back to power (it should have been bigger number of seats)," he said.

On the Gujarat Assembly election results, Reddy said, "This is what I think is the demonetisation and GST effect. People have not really liked what has been done by the BJP government, and this is a ballot result they have given."

He claimed that businessmen have been "suffering" due to the introduction of GST, and said the trading community in the state has seen "very bad times in the last three months".

"So this is a reflection of that, and also anti-incumbency," Reddy added.

Meanwhile, Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his party's "victory" in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

He also appreciated the Congress party for putting up a strong fight in Gujarat Assembly elections.

"Congrats to BJP & @narendramodi Ji on retaining Gujarat & being victorious in Himachal Pradesh. Congrats INC on putting up a spirited fight. Democracy needs both a stable Government & a vibrant opposition. Let's hope Good Governance takes centre stage & politics the backseat," Rao tweeted.

The BJP workers in the state celebrated the victory of the BJP in both the states by distributing sweets.

Telangana BJP chief K Laxman said the victory in both the states is a result of faith that the people have reposed in Modi.

"People of Gujarat did not believe in the negative campaign undertook by the Congress on GST and demonetisation. People there did not forget the development that the state witnessed in BJP and Modi's rule," Laxman said.

He exuded confidence that BJP will win in Telangana in future.

