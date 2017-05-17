Narendra Modi to visit Lakshadweep Islands in November: Amit Shah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lakshadweep in November, BJP president Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to the islands, said.

He said that Kavaratti will be included in the smart city project, initiated by the Centre, and that the thrust would be given for development of infrastructure in the inhabited islands of Lakshadweep.

Also, steps will be taken to provide drinking water to all the 10 inhabited islands – Agatti, Amini, Androth, Bitra, Kadamath, Kalpeni, Kavaratti, Kiltan, Minicoy and Chetlat – within the next two years, the BJP chief said.

"The prime minister will visit the island territory in November-end and will stay the whole day," Shah said, at a public meeting on Tuesday.

The BJP president said that after returning to Delhi he would prepare a project for the 10 islands of Lakshadweep and more cargo vessels, cold storage facilities and 4G connectivity would be provided.

He also interacted with members of the BJP's Lakshadweep state committee there.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Shah had said, "Reached Lakshadweep for my 3-day booth pravas... Different states, different people, different cultures but same passion and support for BJP (sic)."