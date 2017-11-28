Narendra Modi to barnstorm across south Gujarat tomorrow, address rallies in Morbi, Junagadh, Bhavnagar and Surat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies on November 29 in different parts of south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of Assembly polls will be held on 9 December.

On the morning of 29 November, Modi will address people in Morbi district, which was one of the worst affected districts in the floods that ravaged the state of Gujarat earlier this year. The seat has been held by BJP since 1995 and the party has chosen to field its sitting MLA Kantibhai Amrutiya against Congress' Brijesh A Merja.

Later, the prime minister will address rallies in Prachi town in Junagadh district, Palitana in Bhavnagar district, and Navsari town in Surat district.

Navsari is considered a BJP bastion as the party has retained the seat since 1990. However, this time around, Rahul Gandhi pulled a considerable crowd at his rally in the town.

The BJP also faced some friction as BJP workers took out a huge rally in Navsari demanding that party leadership announce a new face the constituency, The Times of India reported. The party has, however, chosen to field the sitting MLA Piyush Desai.

"Each rally has been organised in such a way that people from five to six surrounding constituencies can also attend it," Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav Yadav told PTI.

The polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 Assembly seats, will take place on 9 and 14 December and votes will be counted on 18 December.

While 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will go to polls in the first phase, the election in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.

Modi, who started his high voltage campaign with rallies in Bhuj in Kutch district, Jasdan in Rajkot, Chalala in Amreli and Kadodara near Surat on 27 November, took on the Opposition Congress on issues related to China, Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed, the surgical strike as well as corruption.

With inputs from PTI

