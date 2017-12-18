Narendra Modi thanks people of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh for BJP's victory, says nation is now ready for reform agenda

New Delhi: While addressing a gathering at the BJP headquarters after the victories in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the people of both states for reposing their faith in the BJP.

Modi mentioned that support for BJP showed the nation was ready for reform agenda and every citizen wanted India transformed. He said that aspirations of the middle class were rising and the BJP was determined to serve the people and fulfill them.

Modi also asked the Gujaratis to "forget" what happened in the last two-three months and come together to work for the development of the state.

BJP’s impressive victory in Himachal Pradesh indicates that people of the state rejected misgovernance of the Congress Government and wants a Government that is not corrupt and can deliver. BJP will provide good and honest governance to Devbhoomi Himachal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

The victory in Gujarat is special. Starting from 1989, people of Gujarat have been blessing BJP in every Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha election. It is an honour to be serving Gujarat for so many years. We will continue to work for Gujarat’s growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 18, 2017

"Despite the victory and the huge support that you gave us, I would like to say that 6.5 crore Gujaratis are one, and have the ambition of moving ahead", Modi said.

"Leave behind what happened, forget who did what and let's come together and unite. Not a single Gujarati is separate from us. Join hands once again", Modi said in an emotional appeal to the people of his home state.

In a clear allusion to the Congress joining forces with the Patidars on the promise of caste quota, Modi said that some people "played their tricks" to divide the Gujaratis but could not succeed.

"You defeated them, but they would still continue with their tricks. Therefore with the mantra of unity and brotherhood, all should walk together...We will have to be more vigilant now", he added.

Modi said that support for BJP shows the nation is ready for reform agenda and every citizen wants India transformed.".

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) serial victories — from municipal bodies to state assemblies — are a stamp of approval for his "reformative" policies, including the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"If India has to progress, it will have to scale new heights of development...It was being said before the Gujarat elections that the GST would finish BJP. But we have got huge mandates from the (recently held) municipal bodies elections in Maharashtra and other places to the assembly elections," Modi said.

He said the results have proved the country is ready for reform and the middle class is asserting itself and "wants its aspirations fulfilled very soon".

Speaking on Himachal Pradesh results, where the BJP too won, Modi said: "Himachal results prove that if you do not do development, if you indulge in misdeeds and that is your priority, then public does not accept you after five years."

Modi said that the Gujarat victory is not "ordinary" as it is the sixth consecutive victory in spite of his moving from Gujarat to the Centre.

"We did not get the honour of fighting for the country's freedom. But we do have the chance to devote ourselves fully and to toil hard for the progress and development of this country," Modi said.

