Narendra Modi praises Yogi Adityanath's Twitter skills after Congress mocks UP CM in minute-long video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Yogi Aditynath's Twitter skills calling the Uttar Pradesh chief minister a "khiladi" (player) when it came to the game of Twitter, said media reports.

Yogi Ji bhi kam khiladi nahin hain. Kayi rajyon mein bahut logon ke saath hamare Yogi Ji twitter-twitter ka khel khel rhe hain. Aur twitter ke khel mein bhi acche acche khiladiyon ko unhone parast karke rakh diya hai: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/5kp4Y2nCJt — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Addressing the students of the Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida on the occasion of the inaugural programme of the 22nd National Youth Festival, Modi said that Aditynath has successfully challenged many "acche khiladi" (legendary players of the game).

The prime minister's comment came in the backdrop of a Twitter war between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Adityanath, mocking each other on the issue of development and governance. Adityanath is BJP's star campaigner for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.

On Thursday, the war of words, sparked by the recent exchange of hostilities between Siddaramaiah and Adityanath during the latter's visit to Karnataka, escalated in the form a video on social media that poked fun at the Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

Here's a recipe for a BJP star campaigner. We don't recommend it. pic.twitter.com/j5lIAvc4Oa — Congress (@INCIndia) January 11, 2018

The minute-long video clip, titled 'Here's a recipe for a BJP star campaigner. We don't recommend it', tweeted by the party's official handle with the hashtag '#RecipeForDisaster' took a dig at Adityanth, by making references to his 'criminal record, his zero attention to development and his Hindutva antecedents'.

On 7 January, Adityanath took part in the 'Nava Karnataka Parivartan Yatre' rally organised by BJP's Karnataka unit in Bengaluru, as part of the party's ongoing state-wide 75-day campaign to "expose misdeeds" of the Siddaramaiah government.

Welcoming the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, Siddaramaiah had tweeted that there was a lot Adityanath could learn from Karnataka to address the reported starvation deaths in his state.

I welcome UP CM Shri @myogiadityanath to our state. There is a lot you can learn from us Sir. When you are here please visit a Indira Canteen & a ration shop. It will help you address the starvation deaths sometimes reported from your state. #YogiInBengaluru https://t.co/lj0m4fMphC — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 7, 2018

Adityanath promptly responded to Siddaramaiah's tweet thanking Karnataka chief minister for the welcome and cited an increase in farmers' suicides and alleged ill-treatment to honest government officials under the Congress dispensation. He also pointed out that he was trying to "undo the misery" unleashed by Congress' allies in Uttar Pradesh.

Thank you for the welcome @siddaramaiah ji. I heard number of farmers committing suicide in Karnataka was highest in your regime, not to mention the numerous deaths and transfer of honest officers. As UP CM I am working to undo the misery and lawlessness unleashed by your allies. — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 7, 2018

The "welcome" barb between both the chief ministers had gone viral, with supporters of the two political parties taking sides and trolling each other with hashtags "#YogiInBengaluru" and "#HogappaYogi" (Go Yogi).

With inputs from agencies