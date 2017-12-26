You are here:
Narendra Modi meets his mother Hiraba before Vijay Rupani's oath ceremony, takes her blessing

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met his 97-year-old mother in Raisan village near Gandhinagar.

Narendra Modi with his mother after winning the elections. IBNLive image

The prime minister met his mother, Hiraba, who lives with his younger brother Pankaj Modi in Raisan, before the swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and his new council of ministers.

"After his arrival at Ahmedabad airport this morning, Modi first reached Raisan and spent some time with his mother and enquired about her health", a BJP leader said.

After that, he headed to the venue of the swearing-in ceremony in the state capital.


Though Modi has visited Gujarat several times in the past two months in the run up to the recently-concluded Assembly elections, he could not meet his mother, apparently due to his hectic schedule.


