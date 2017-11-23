Narendra Modi is Manmohan Desai of politics, says Sitaram Yechury

New Delhi: CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Thursday compared Prime Minister Narendra Modis style of functioning with the filmmaking style of renowned Bollywood director Manmohan Desai, saying neither give any thinking space to their respective audience.

"Once, when filmmaker Manmohan Desai was at the fag end of his career, a journalist asked him as to what is the secret behind the huge commercial success of each of his film.

"Desai replied that the secret is not to give the audience any space to think, because if the audience get to think the film will flop," Yechury said in a lighter vein at an event here in which Bollywood actor and Lok Sabha MP Shatrughan Sinha was also present.

"Same is the case with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Everyday he comes up with a new slogan to keep the public engaged and giving them no time to think," the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) leader added.

Desai produced some of the biggest Bollywood hits of their time including "Chhalia", "Sachcha Jhoota", "Parvarish", "Naseeb", "Amar Akbar Anthony" and "Coolie" among others.

Yechury also said that the Modi government was not convening the winter session of Parliament as it is trying to elude uncomfortable questions related to issues such as Paradise papers, Jay Shah, GST fallout and rising unemployment etc.

"There is uncertainty over the winter session of Parliament. This has never happened in the last 50 years. They (government) are deferring the session till the Gujarat polls are over because they do not want to face uncomfortable questions amidst the Gujarat elections," he said.

"There are several issues such as Paradise papers, Amit Shah's son Jay Shah's windfall profits, GST fallout, rising unemployment etc and the government is afraid raising these issues in Parliament may affect Gujarat elections," he said.