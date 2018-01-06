Narendra Modi in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot asks PM why he is 're-laying' foundation stone of Barmer refinery

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is re-laying the foundation stone of Barmer refinery as former Congress president Sonia Gandhi had done so in 2013.

Modi is scheduled to visit Barmer in Rajasthan on 16 January to lay the foundation stone of the Barmer refinery.

Gehlot said Modi was inaugurating the refinery again to draw the credit of bringing this entity in Rajasthan, which in true terms, was the Congress' initiative.

Speaking to media persons in Jaipur, Gehlot said he has already written to Modi raising the question as to why he is again laying the foundation stone of the Barmer refinery.

The letter mentioned Gandhi laid the foundation stone of the refinery on 22 September, 2013.

He added that Modi's proposed visit on 16 January for the foundation laying ceremony is unfortunate. "There shouldn't be this new trend set for re-laying foundation stones as governments keep changing in a democratic country".

Gehlot also accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje of delaying many projects, including the refinery, which he said, was initiated under his tenure.

He has also requested the Election Commission to draw its attention to this issue. "The prime minister's visit to lay the foundation stone when the code of conduct has already been implemented in the state in the wake of by-polls is violation of all set norms," he added.

According to informed sources, HPCL and Rajasthan government, in a joint venture, has proposed to bring up the refinery cum petro-chemical complex on a vast spread land of 4,813 acre.

HPCL shares 74 percent of share while Rajasthan government has 26 percent of share. This refinery will be ready by 2021.