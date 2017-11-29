Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies on 29 November in different parts of south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of Assembly elections will be held on 9 December.
On Wednesday, Modi will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in Surat city in south Gujarat, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav told a press conference in Ahmedabad. "Each rally has been organised in such a way that people from five to six surrounding constituencies can also attend it," Yadav added.
Sources state that the prime minister will arrive in Morbi at around 11:00 am, while he will reach Prachi village in Somnath at 1:25 pm. His visit to Pali will kick off at 3:30 pm and he will end his tour with a rally at Navsari at 5:30 pm.
Modi, who had started his high voltage campaign with rallies on 27 November in Bhuj in Kutch district, Jasdan in Rajkot, Chalala in Amreli and Kadodara near Surat, took on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and the opposition party on issues related to China, Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed, the surgical strike as well as corruption.
During his campaign in the state in the last few days, Rahul had trained his guns at the Modi-led government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, demonetisation and alleged corruption charges on BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.
In response, Modi slammed the Opposition over its criticism of the Central government. At the Bhuj rally on 27 November, Modi pitched the election as a fight between "trust on development and dynastic politics." He asked the people of Gujarat not to forgive Congress leaders as they had levelled baseless allegations on the "son of Gujarat" who has a stainless public life. "I want to tell them that I am Modi, who is ready to sell tea but will never commit the sin of selling the entire country," he said, in an apparent reference to scams during the Congress-led UPA rule.
Modi also trained his guns on Rahul, accused him of applauding the release of Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan and asking why he hugged the Chinese ambassador during the Doka La standoff. "You are happy to hug the Chinese ambassador, you are clapping at the release of Hafiz Saeed, you cannot respect Indian Army's surgical strike... But why did you speak about it? You could have just remained silent," he said in Bhuj, not specifying how and where Gandhi had hailed Saeed's release.
Modi's initial speeches in the poll-bound state have already riled up the opposition, with Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma saying that Modi was running away from the real issues. "The prime minister is being emotional just to run away from real issues. Why doesn't he speak about real issues than of 'being a son' and all that? Everybody knows he is from Gujarat. Nobody is denying that. But why go on repeating that instead of talking about development if it has really been carried out in the state," he said about Modi's comments on 27 November. It is worth looking forward to how the prime minister will respond to these barbs by the Congress party on Wednesday.
The polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 assembly seats, will take place on 9 and 14 December and votes will be counted on 18 December, the same date as the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.
While 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will go to polls in the first phase, the election in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.
With inputs from agencies
Arrogant Congress harbours just hatred for Gujaratis: Modi
Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Kadodara said that the Congress has only showed disrespect and hatred for Gujaratis and now they have the guts to come and ask for support in the same stae.
"In Uttar Pradesh the Congress was feeling so confident about victory. They started calling Gujaratis donkeys. And now, they are coming here to Gujarat to seek support. Nobody can insult the people of Gujarat like this. They mistreated Sardar Patel, Morarji Desa who were legendary leaders from Gujarat. There past and present shows they hate Gujaratis," Modi said.
Congress did not treat Morarji Desai, Sardar Vallabhbhai Paterl well: Modi
They speak about Sardar Patel but I don't want to dig out their history. They should turn the pages of Maniben (Patel's daughter's) diary, may be that will help them recollect how they treated him. Then, Morarji Desai, a Gandhiaite, became the prime minister. Overnight, Indira Ji removed Morarji Bhai from the Cabinet. The truth is Congress hates Gujaratis," Narendra Modi said.
BJP gave, curfew free peaceful life for Gujaratis: Modi
"Before BJP came to power, people were used to living under the shadow of curfews. It was hard to imagine a life otherwise. Such was the situation. In 22 years, BJP has ensured peace and tranquility in the state," Modi said.
Those who have robbed the poor will have to give it back: Modi
"This govt is not going to move away from the path of honesty. Those who have robbed the poor will have to give it back. Three lakh companies have been served notice whose finances were suspicious," Narendra Modi said defending the demonetisation scheme."
No govt ever helped the poor achieve the dream of owning a home: Modi
"Has there ever been a precedent when a government helped the people own a home? Tell me which government has done anything for you," Modi asked people amid resounding cheers.
He said that for the first time, there is a govt at the Centre which is helping the middle class get loans and build a house.
Narendra Modi saysCongress has lost touch with aspirations of today's villages
Gujaratis chose me to do achieve the unachievable: PM sells development track record at election rally
"I was told it is an impossible task to provide electricity 24/7 to cities. Every one told me, that its a difficult to take electricity to each home. But then I thought, didn't my Gujarati brothers and sisters choose me to accomplish the difficult? And within 3 years, I ensured that electricity reached every house in Gujarat," Narendra Modi
In 21st century, 18,000 villages still didn't have power: Modi
"In the 21st century, 18,000 villages still don't have power in India. Shouldn't Congress be held responsible?" Narendra Modi asked. He said that his government ensured that electricity reaches to each and every village.
PM Modi promises Dahej-Ghogha Ro-Ro ferry service will transform development in Gujarat
"We want to extend Ro-Ro ferry service from Kutch on one side and Mumbai on the other," Modi said. He said that the previous governments had only fooled Gujaratis while he would ensure that everything that is promised actually reaches the beneficiaries on ground.
Narendra Modi starts address in Kadodara, Surat
Supporters have come in busloads from more nearby talukas to attend Modi's Kadodara rally. Most of them were wearing BJP sashes and chanting slogans - Har Har Modi.
Meanwhile, News 18 reported that the earlier, the venue for the rally was inside main Surat city, however, it was later shifted out to Kadodara, at the outskirts of city. Even as BJP cited logistical reasons for the change in venue, News 18 sources said that intel agencies have warned of a Patidar agitation at the rally.
Congress has neither niti, niyat, nor neta: Modi
Narendra Modi, while speaking in Gujarat hit out at Congress party, saying Congress has neither niti (policy), niyat (intention) nor neta (leader).
Narendra Modi is a master marketer, he wants to gain sympathy: Congress on Modi's chaiwala comeback
Yes I sold tea, but at least I didn't commit the sin of selling off the nation: Narendra Modi
PM to address rally in Patidar dominated Kadodara shortly
People start queuing up outside the rally venue at Kadodara, an industrial area that falls within the Kamrej constituency, which is a Patidar dominated area
Congress still mourning loss of black money: PM Modi on Oppn campaign against demonetisation
Even after 12 months, why is Congress still talking about note ban. Everyone knows life and death is part of the process, but nothing beats the sorrow of losing an earning son. Eve after 12 months of the tragedy, you still get tears in your eyes, if you lose the bread winner of the family. This is why Congress has tears in their eyes even after 12 months after demonetisation; they have lost all their black money."
Congress had the change your future, but we are working for your present: Modi
"Amreli has a vast coast, which could have been developed to benefit so many. Congress could have changed your future but for 70 years they did nothing. We brought job opportunities through port land development and blue economy. You'll enjoy the benefits soon," Modi tells Amreli.
Congress couldn't start ferry connectivity in 70 years, we did it within months: Modi
"Since I was a child, I heard one thing. 'Ghogha-Dahej RORO ferry service' 'Ghogha-Dahej RORO ferry service,' who stopped you from making this service when you ruled the country for 70 years? We made it happen, this is called progress. This ferry service is going to be functional from Kutch to Mumbai. The whole kutch andmn kathiawad will reap the benefits of this"
'Hunger for development should persist'
"They know that the common man, even the one who lives in villages, have aspirations of having good road, and then good tar roads, and then good double track roads... this hunger for development should persist, only then will India progress."
Hatred for Gujarat is in Congress' blood: Narendra Modi
"The Congress party, which had reigned the country for more than 70 years. What stopped them from developing Amreli district. Hatred for Gujaratis and our state flows in their blood," Narendra Modi said.
I have come to take your blessings: PM Modi
"I am glad I got the opportunity to visit Amreli. I have come here to take your blessings," the prime minister said as he greeted a cheering crowd that had been waiting for him for over two-and-half hours.
In Pictures: A child wearing a saffron cap, waiting at the Amreli rally venue
Narendra Modi arrives in Amreli-Chalala
I am indebted to my mother India, says Modi
Won't allow Congress to break the composite culture of Gujarat: Modi
Voters will teach Congress a lesson on 9 December
"Congress is making baseless allegations against BJP and me. But the people of Gujarat will teach them a lesson on 9 December (polling day). I ask you, will these people (Congress high command) who sit in Delhi help in Gujarat's 'vikaas'?" Modi said during his address.
We ensured safety of everyone in Gujarat: Modi
"There used to be a kind of unofficial curfew every day under Congres rule. Secuirty was an issue. But have we not provided you with security? Once there is security, there is peace and communal harmony," Modi said.
Modi hails counter-terrorism efforts in Kashmir
"Our forces have scored a double century," Modi said while referring to over 200 militants being killed this year.
Modi continues his 'pro-poor' pitch
I am asking you has any government at the Centre thought of giving free housing to poor and middle class? We are helping them get home loans so that they can get a home," Modi said. He added," We are making sure that even those who wear chappal will fly planes."
Our faith is in development politics: Modi
Modi reminds Patidars of Congress' neglect
"Morarji. He had an impeccable character and a Gandhian. But he is a Gujarati. The way the Gandhi family insulted him. They just threw him out. Babubhai Patel became CM. But they could not tolerate a Patel as CM. The smae about Chimanbhai. We tried to help him make CM (in 1990). After that Keshubhai became Cm, the first from Kathiawar," Modi said while claiming that Congress conspired against Patels.
Congress insulted Sardar Patel: Modi
These Congress leaders have lost their charecter. The Gujarati janta does not like you (Congress) but still you are working so much. You insulted Sardar Patel.. We all you know what you had done to Sardar. Everything is is recorded in Manibehn diary.
Congress ridiculed Gujaratis for Narmada Sarovar
"These people spoke of bringing Narmada here. But they ridiculed and insulted us for demanding better facilities. Had Congress helped us, then we would have had Narmada at least 30 years back," Modi said. He added that only after the BJP government came to power that policies were made to help people benefit from Narmada project.
Modi begins his address in Jasdan
"In last fifteen years, you have chosen us three times. You all know that Gujarat has adopted the route of "vikaas'. We have not left anything for ensuing your welfare in Jasdan," Modi said.
Modi is addressing a rally in Rajkot's Jasdan
Congress does not have policy, leaders or any connection with Gujarat's common man: Modi
Interacting with people gives me unparalleled joy: Modi
After Bhuj rally, Modi is set to address a rally in Jasdan
After addressing a rally in Kutch's district headquarter of Bhuj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally in Rajkot's Jasdan. While the rally was supposed to start at 11 am, it has not begun yet.
Union minister Jitendra Singh slams Rahul over his temple visits
Narendra Modi slams Congress over doublespeak on GST issue
"Congress was totally in favour of the GST during the discussions. However. when after the dicussions, it began opposing the new tax law." Modi said during the Bhuj rally.
Modi's charm may win over undecided voters in Surendranagar
In spite of the problems in the city, there are several voters who would continue to vote for Modi out of sheer habit. The water woes were a poll issue in 2007 as well as 2012. But it did not hamper BJP's chances.
A large constituency cannot conceive of voting against BJP. Rupani does not wield much of an image. Modi's charm endures, which was evident in Paresh Rawal's speech when he had come to inaugurate a local BJP office in Wadhwan. He hardly mentioned BJP. "Ek taraf congress hai, aur ek taraf Modi saheb," he kept saying.
Patel anger not as much as it is being projected
Two BJP youth workers, Chetan Patel and Milan Patel, believe that Patels are not as angry with the BJP as it is being projected in the media and by the Congress. "Right now, it is 50-50. but after Modi's rally, it will be 70-30 in favour of BJP," they claim.
Surendranagar farmers tilting towards Congress
There are several farmers who are disatisfied with Modi even though their water problem has been resolved to a large extent. Surendranagar is a cotton belt. When he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he demanded higher MSP from the UPA-ruled central government. Now that he is PM, the MSP continues to be 810 rupees per 20 kilos while the expenses are around 700 rupees per 20 kilos, say farmers. These farmers seem to be titling towards Congress.
Voter turnout will be crucial in Surendranagar
Lack of deliverance by BJP and lack of trust in the Congress made many people say they will abstain from voting in the elections. The voter turnout in Surendranagar would be interesting to look at on 9 December.
Jain and Koli factor looms large in Surendranagar
BJP has its task cut out. Jains and Kolis, who are in large numbers in Surendranagar here, and who have been BJP's traditional vote base are upset over ticket distribution. The fight is on in Surendranagar, with just one caveat that Modi is yet to arrive in the district.
Narmada irrigation project helped Saurashtra farmers
The ambitious Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana is supposed to be benefiting Surendranagar the most. The main Saurashtra Branch Canal brings water to Surendranagar, from where three of the four pipe canals, which are supposed to distribute water to the entire region, originate. Farmers in rural Surendranagar are particularly pleased with SAUNI. The Botad Branch Canal originating from Dholidhaja dam in Surendranagar runs through the district covering well over half of the 600 plus villages. Since the district is a large cotton producing belt, farmers' water woes have been resolved to a great extent, and they credit Modi for it.
Modi met locals ahead of his rally in Bhuj
Image courtesy: Pallavi Rebbapragada
Modi playing 'Gujarati asmita' card to deflect criticism on GST
It is instructive how Narendra Modi is focusing on the past to build his narrative of present. In his first pit stop in Bhuj on Gujarat campaign trail, the prime minister embarked on a two-pronged strategy to counter Congress. One, highlight his achievements in Kutch as Gujarat chief minister. Two, project himself as the son of soil and claim that his insulting him is akin to insulting Gujaratis. None of these are exactly new strategies but Modi obviously feels confident enough that his work as an administrator — be it rebuilding Kutch after the devastating earthquake of 2001 or brining Narmada to the water-starved district — has not been forgotten. In his avoidance of GST topic and conflation of self with Gujarati 'asmita' lies another pointer. A tacit acceptance that Modi is aware of the potential political repercussions of a glitch-ridden implementation of GST.
Want to take India to greater heights: Modi
We will prove pollsters wrong, says Modi
"We will prove every pollster wrong by winning 151 seats in Gujarat. please come in full force to vote on 9 December," says Modi
Schools, hospitals you see were built after 2001 earthquake: Modi
Modi raises isue of dynastic politics
Don't understand why Congress was clapping for Hafiz Saeed
"Pakistan released Hafiz Saeed. Why is Congress clapping for it. I don't understand this because a terrorist has been released," Modi said referring to Rahul Gandhi's tweet questioning Saeed's release from house arrest.
"At a time when Doka La was going on, Rahul was hugging Chinese ambassador. We conducted surgical strike after Uri attack but did Congress do anything after Mumbai in 2008? This is the difference in leadership," Modi said on surgical strike and Doka La standoff.
Congress did not help Narmada project in Kutch
"Had Congress helped us with the Narmada project, we would have got the water 30 years back. You people would not have to migrate to other places," Modi said.
Modi hails Kutch tourism
"There are so many tourist sites in Kutch that tourists will take more than a week to complete their tour to this district," Modi said.
We turned Kutch into tourist spot, says Modi
"Rann was already there. But I thought that we can turn it into tourist spot and earn money. Our mantra is vikaas so we did it. People never imagined that there can be any kind of farming in Kutch. At one side is desert and then another side there is Pakistan. Now it is a krishi shtra. Nobody thought that saffron can be grown here. After drip irrigation, it is a model for farming," Modi said.
Modi invokes Kutch earthquake to counter Congress
"There was an Anjar earthquake in 1956. The earthquake was so severe that Pandit Nehru had to come here. But do you remember the Congress doing anything for you people. But now this party is asking our report card.. See we did so much after 2001 earthquake. Vajpayee sent me to Gujarat to help Kutch. I took the responsibility of rehabilitation. My training began from Kutch crisis itself. You have helped me grow like a boy. Now these Congressmen are blaming me over corruption. Will you forgive Congress?" Modi said.
Modi slams Congress, says Gujaratis will not forgive the party
"On one hand, there is vikaas (bjp), then there is 'vansh vaad' (Dynasts) (in a reference to Congress) Gujarat will not forgive you at all." Gujarat will never accept you.. The reason is since you have kept Gujarat backwards since the times of Sardar Patel.You people (Congress) shot bullets outside the Congress headquarters in Ahmedabad," Modi said while slamming Congress
Happy to have taken darshan of Ashapura mata, says Modi
I am happy that i got the opportunity to visit Ashpura temple at Abdasa. I have come to seek the blessings of the common man," says Modi
Modi is currently introducing all BJP candidates in Kutch district
Narendra Modi urges the crowd to bless the candidates and vote for them.
Modi begins his address in Kutchi language
Narendra Modi to address Bhuj rally shortly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives on stage
Security beefed up ahead of Amreli rally
Security preparations are on full swing in Amreli's Chalala, where Modi is expected to address a rally at 1 pm. Chalala is 25 kilometre from the district headquaters Amreli.
The reason behind the delay in Modi's Bhuj rally
The delay is apparently because Lallan College Ground, where he is to speak, was more than half empty at the scheduled time. Now, there are better crowds and he is likely to reach anytime now.
Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani is currently addressing the rally
Narendra Modi met locals outside Ashapura Mata temple
Security arrangements being supervised ahead of Amreli rally
RECAP: Modi visited the famous Ashapura Mata temple at Mata no Madh
Bhuj unit of BJP all set to welcome Narendra Modi
Congress' Indraneel Rajyaguru is relaxed ahead of battle with 'bad man' Vijay Rupani
Rajyaguru had won the previous election from Rajkot (East) constituency. He was among the three lucky winners for the Congress from the 38 urban constituencies in Gujarat's three big cities — Ahmedabad, Surat and Rajkot. But, acting on his promise of chasing the chief minister, he decided to shift to Rajkot (West) last year. "I decided to contest against Rupani the moment I heard he would be named chief minister. He is not a good man, he needs to be defeated," he says.
Vijay Rupani accuses Congress of caste politics
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani has accused the Congress of seeking refuge in casteism and "outsourcing" its campaign to caste leaders while dismissing any threat to the BJP's poll prospects from the Congress-Hardik Patel tie-up. He alleged that the Congress was "deceiving" the people over the issue of reservation, while the agitators were lining up for poll tickets.
Patel quota agitation leader Hardik Patel's open support to the Congress in the December Assembly polls is not an electoral alliance but a "deal" between two sides, Rupani told PTI in an interview.
The sixth list of BJP candidates for Gujarat polls
BJP releases sixth list of candidates
Just ahead of Modi's rallies, BJP releases the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat elections. With the latest list, the names of all BJP candidates have been released.
Kamrej rally shifted to Kadodara
CNN-News18 quoted BJP sources as saying that the party shifted the rally from Kamrej to Kadodara after sensing trouble from the Patidar community. The report added that the party shifted the rally about two days back.
Modi's journey from 'Hindu Hriday Samrat to 'Sadhbhavana yatra'
Modi earned encomiums as the 'Hindu Hriday Samrat' (Hindu heartthrob) in post-Godhra Gujarat, moreso after his statewide Gaurav Yatra that saw rabid Muslim-bashing, but brought him bountiful seats in the election that followed in 2002. However, no sooner did he acquire national ambitions manifested in the three-day Sadbhavana fast in September 2011, that he sought to open a line to the minority community through Ahmedabad-based businessman Zafar Sareshwala, who was subsequently appointed chancellor of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Hyderabad after Modi became prime minister.
Modi at Ashapura Mata temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kutch and proceeded to famed Ashapura Mata temple at Mata nou Madh. He offered prayers to the deity and met devotees outside the temple.
Preparation going on ahead of Modi's visit
Modi to first offer prayers at Mata nou Madh temple in Kutch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who begins his whirlwind campaign from the desert district of Kutch that was devastated in the January 26, 2001, earthquake, will first offer prayers at Mata nou Madh temple that falls in the Abdasa constituency.
The significance of the visit to this temple of local deity Ashapura Mata is that it is located in an area with a sizeable Muslim population. Local sources say even one visit by Modi there will pep up the Hindu population in the area.
The rally is in Bhuj but all BJP contestants from Kutch district would be on the podium with Modi.
Anger in Congress over ticket distribution
Congress members in Radhanpur protest Alpesh Thakore's nomination
In North Gujarat's Radhanpur, as many as 2,000 Congress workers have threatened to resign from the party to protest the candidature of Alpesh Thakore, who joined the party just a month ago.
Ahead of his visit, Modi pays tributes to former Swaminarayan sect head Pramukh Swami Maharaj
Jignesh Mevani to fight polls as an Independent
According to CNN-News18, Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani. who has been spearheading a campaign against the Narendra Modi government, along with Hardik Patel and Alpesh Thakore. will be contesting as an Independent from the Vadgam constituency.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed two rallies in Surat on Sunday
Counting on 18 December 2017
Votes will be counted on 18 December, the same day as the results of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election.
Who will win Gujarat election? That's a question which might confound even the great Sherlock Holmes
No, nothing is simple in this year's election. It is turning out to be a racy whowinit even Holmes would have left alone. Two things are clear after a fortnight on the campaign trail: One, both parties are confident in public and confused in private. Two, Hindutva is getting replaced with caste identity, depriving the BJP of its biggest weapon.
Star campaigners addressing rallies in Gujarat
The star campaigners include Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley and Sushma Swaraj, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states — Yogi Adityanath and Vasundhara Raje — as well as several Gujarat BJP leaders.
Narendra Modi's public meetings for the day
89 seats to vote in phase one
89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will go to polls in the first phase of voting on 9 December. These 89 seats come under 19 districts of the state.
Amit Shah slams Congress
While Modi will visit his home state today, BJP chief Amit Shah is already in the state and actively campaigning. On Sunday, Shah slammed Congress for lacking an agenda for the elections and said, "Congress lacks leaders as well as strategy."
Congress' situation in Kutch
In Kutch, from where Modi begins his tour on Monday, the entire Congress-controlled agriculture produce market committee along with hordes of supporters quit the Congress and joined the BJP in protest against official party nominees.
Meanwhile, Congress in disarray ahead of his visit
A day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-awaited campaign tour, Congress leaders had to call in the police to prevent furious cadres from creating ruckus at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad's Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, hours after it declared the third and the final list of candidates.
Congress leaders in several constituencies threatened to resign from the party if "imported candidates" were not withdrawn and replaced by "dedicated partymen” of their choice.
Narendra Modi says Kutch is very close to his heart
Commited to taking Gujarat to newer heights of growth, says Modi
Ahead of his two-day Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has this to say:
Rally organised to allow maximum participation
"Each rally has been organised in such a way that people from five to six surrounding constituencies can also attend it," Bhupender Yadav, Gujarat BJP-incharge said.
Modi likely to address Bhuj rally at 11 am
Modi is slated to visit Jan Sabha in Bhuj at 11 am, while he will be in Jasdan city in Rajkot at around 1.20 pm. He will be in Amreli at 3.00 pm and he will finally visit Kamrej in Surat at 5.15 pm.
Modi to seek Ashapura Mata's blessings on reaching Kutch
Here is the two-day itinerary of Modi
Modi to cover four districts today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address people in Bhuj town of Kutch district and later in the day in Jasdan town of Rajkot, Dhari in Amreli and Kamrej in Surat district.
Modi to visit Kutch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his tour from Kutch disrict in Gujarat. According to his itinerary, he will first visit the famous Ashapura Mata temple before starting his campaigning.
Modi on a two-day visit to Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address eight rallies on November 27 and 29 in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of assembly polls will be held on 9 December.
