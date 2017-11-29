You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM kicks off second leg of tour, will address Morbi, Somnath, Bhavnagar, Navsari rallies

PoliticsFP StaffNov, 29 2017 08:55:45 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM kicks off second leg of tour, will address Morbi, Somnath, Bhavnagar, Navsari rallies

  • A Dalit supporter arrives at the venue for the rally, and says that Patidars are with Bharatiya Janata Party

  • 08:51 (IST)

    The rally at Morbi is scheduled for 9 am, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive around 10 am.

  • 08:42 (IST)

    Morbi rally ground ahead of Narendra Modi's address

    Image courtesy: Amitesh

  • 08:34 (IST)

    Recap: Modi held four rallies across Kutch, Saurashtra and South Gujarat

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his high voltage campaign with rallies on 27 November in Bhuj in Kutch district, Jasdan in Rajkot, Chalala in Amreli and Kadodara near Surat. 

  • 08:29 (IST)

    Narendra Modi's schedule for the day

  • 08:19 (IST)

    Modi to address four rallies 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in Morbi, Prachi near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar — all in Saurashtra — and at Navsari in south Gujarat. 

  • 07:17 (IST)

    Updates for 29 November begin

  • 18:41 (IST)

    Arrogant Congress harbours just hatred for Gujaratis: Modi

    Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in Kadodara said that the Congress has only showed disrespect and hatred for Gujaratis and now they have the guts to come and ask for support in the same stae.

    "In Uttar Pradesh the Congress was feeling so confident about victory. They started calling Gujaratis donkeys. And now, they are coming here to Gujarat to seek support. Nobody can insult the people of Gujarat like this. They mistreated Sardar Patel, Morarji Desa who were legendary leaders from Gujarat. There past and present shows they hate Gujaratis," Modi said. 

  • 18:36 (IST)

    Congress did not treat Morarji Desai, Sardar Vallabhbhai Paterl well: Modi

    They speak about Sardar Patel but I don't want to dig out their history. They should turn the pages of Maniben (Patel's daughter's) diary, may be that will help them recollect how they treated him. Then, Morarji Desai, a Gandhiaite, became the prime minister. Overnight, Indira Ji removed Morarji Bhai from the Cabinet. The truth is Congress hates Gujaratis," Narendra Modi said. 

  • 18:30 (IST)

    BJP gave, curfew free peaceful life for Gujaratis: Modi

    "Before BJP came to power, people were used to living under the shadow of curfews. It was hard to imagine a life otherwise. Such was the situation. In 22 years, BJP has ensured peace and tranquility in the state," Modi said. 

  • 18:22 (IST)

    Those who have robbed the poor will have to give it back: Modi

    "This govt is not going to move away from the path of honesty. Those who have robbed the poor will have to give it back. Three lakh companies have been served notice whose finances were suspicious," Narendra Modi said defending the demonetisation scheme." 

  • 18:17 (IST)

    No govt ever helped the poor achieve the dream of owning a home: Modi

    "Has there ever been a precedent when a government helped the people own a home? Tell me which government has done anything for you," Modi asked people amid resounding cheers. 

    He said that for the first time, there is a govt at the Centre which is helping the middle class get loans and build a house.

  • 18:14 (IST)

    Arrogance of Congress party is at a record high. They don't realise that times have changed. Things are very different in Gujarat from the time they ruled here 22 years ago. Society is no longer divided, there is progress now: PM Narendra Modi in Surat

  • 18:13 (IST)

    Narendra Modi saysCongress has lost touch with aspirations of today's villages

    "Rajiv Gandhi understood the problems of the people, but did he solve anything? This is Congress' problem. There is a huge difference between the villagers 30 years and today. But Congress doesn’t understand this. They think what worked then, will work now," Modi said. 

  • 18:11 (IST)

    Gujaratis chose me to do achieve the unachievable: PM sells development track record at election rally

    "I was told it is an impossible task to provide electricity 24/7 to cities. Every one told me, that its a difficult to take electricity to each home. But then I thought, didn't my Gujarati brothers and sisters choose me to accomplish the difficult? And within 3 years, I ensured that electricity reached every house in Gujarat," Narendra Modi

  • 18:07 (IST)

    In 21st century, 18,000 villages still didn't have power: Modi

    "In the 21st century, 18,000 villages still don't have power in India. Shouldn't Congress be held responsible?" Narendra Modi asked. He said that his government ensured that electricity reaches to each and every village. 

  • 18:03 (IST)

    PM Modi promises Dahej-Ghogha Ro-Ro ferry service will transform development in Gujarat

    "We want to extend Ro-Ro ferry service from Kutch on one side and Mumbai on the other," Modi said. He said that the previous governments had only fooled Gujaratis while he would ensure that everything that is promised actually reaches the beneficiaries on ground. 

  • 18:01 (IST)

    "Thirty years ago, during Congress rule, villagers had to give a letter to get roads fixed. Today, the letters are to get double lanes... that is the difference between Congress and BJP rule," Narendra Modi

  • 17:49 (IST)

     Narendra Modi starts address in Kadodara, Surat

    Supporters have come in busloads from more nearby talukas to attend Modi's Kadodara rally. Most of them were wearing BJP sashes and chanting slogans - Har Har Modi. 

    Meanwhile, News 18 reported that the earlier, the venue for the rally was inside main Surat city, however, it was later shifted out to Kadodara, at the outskirts of city. Even as BJP cited logistical reasons for the change in venue, News 18 sources said that intel agencies have warned of a Patidar agitation at the rally. 

  • 17:08 (IST)

  • 16:55 (IST)

    Congress has neither niti, niyat, nor neta: Modi

    Narendra Modi, while speaking in Gujarat hit out at Congress party, saying Congress has neither niti (policy), niyat (intention) nor neta (leader). 

  • 16:47 (IST)

    Narendra Modi is a master marketer, he wants to gain sympathy: Congress on Modi's chaiwala comeback 

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Yes I sold tea, but at least I didn't commit the sin of selling off the nation: Narendra Modi

  • 16:41 (IST)

    "Congress has shown contempt for Gujarat. They prevented Narmada waters from reaching people across the state, their reign was characterised by poor law and order, and they destabilised Chief Ministers from the Patel community be it Babubhai, Chimanbhai, Keshubhai and Anandiben," Narendra Modi

  • PM to address rally in Patidar dominated Kadodara shortly

    People start queuing up outside the rally venue at Kadodara, an industrial area that falls within the Kamrej constituency, which is a Patidar dominated area

  • 16:33 (IST)

  • 16:03 (IST)

  • 16:03 (IST)

    Congress still mourning loss of black money: PM Modi on Oppn campaign against demonetisation

    Even after 12 months, why is Congress still talking about note ban. Everyone knows life and death is part of the process, but nothing beats the sorrow of losing an earning son. Eve after 12 months of the tragedy, you still get tears in your eyes, if you lose the bread winner of the family. This is why Congress has tears in their eyes even after 12 months after demonetisation; they have lost all their black money."

  • 15:55 (IST)

    Congress had the change your future, but we are working for your present: Modi

    "Amreli has a vast coast, which could have been developed to benefit so many. Congress could have changed your future but for 70 years they did nothing. We brought job opportunities through port land development and blue economy. You'll enjoy the benefits soon," Modi tells Amreli. 

  • 15:50 (IST)

    Congress couldn't start ferry connectivity in 70 years, we did it within months: Modi

    "Since I was a child, I heard one thing. 'Ghogha-Dahej RORO ferry service' 'Ghogha-Dahej RORO ferry service,' who stopped you from making this service when you ruled the country for 70 years? We made it happen, this is called progress. This ferry service is going to be functional from Kutch to Mumbai. The whole kutch andmn kathiawad will reap the benefits of this"

  • 15:48 (IST)

    'Hunger for development should persist'

    "They know that the common man, even the one who lives in villages, have aspirations of having good road, and then good tar roads, and then good double track roads... this hunger for development should persist, only then will India progress." 

  • 15:47 (IST)

    Hatred for Gujarat is in Congress' blood: Narendra Modi

    "The Congress party, which had reigned the country for more than 70 years. What stopped them from developing Amreli district. Hatred for Gujaratis and our state flows in their blood," Narendra Modi said. 

  • 15:41 (IST)

    I have come to take your blessings: PM Modi

    "I am glad I got the opportunity to visit Amreli. I have come here to take your blessings," the prime minister said as he greeted a cheering crowd that had been waiting for him for over two-and-half hours. 

  • Amitesh

    15:35 (IST)

    In Pictures: A child wearing a saffron cap, waiting at the Amreli rally venue

  • 15:27 (IST)

    Narendra Modi arrives in Amreli-Chalala

  • 14:53 (IST)

    Quiz: How well do you really know the state that's about to go to the polls?

    Take the quizhere.

  • 14:50 (IST)

    I am indebted to my mother India, says Modi

  • 14:48 (IST)

    Won't allow Congress to break the composite culture of Gujarat: Modi

  • 14:46 (IST)

    Voters will teach Congress a lesson on 9 December

    "Congress is making baseless allegations against BJP and me. But the people of Gujarat will teach them a lesson on 9 December (polling day). I ask you, will these people (Congress high command) who sit in Delhi help in Gujarat's 'vikaas'?" Modi said during his address. 

  • 14:43 (IST)

    We ensured safety of everyone in Gujarat: Modi

    "There used to be a kind of unofficial curfew every day under Congres rule. Secuirty was an issue. But have we not provided you with security? Once there is security, there is peace and communal harmony," Modi said. 

  • 14:41 (IST)

    Modi hails counter-terrorism efforts in Kashmir

    "Our forces have scored a double century," Modi said while referring to over 200 militants being killed this year. 

  • 14:34 (IST)

    Modi continues his 'pro-poor' pitch 

    I am asking you has any government at the Centre thought of giving free housing to poor and middle class? We are helping them get home loans so that they can get a home," Modi said. He added," We are making sure that even those who wear chappal will fly planes."

  • 14:29 (IST)

    Our faith is in development politics: Modi

  • 14:25 (IST)

    Modi reminds Patidars of Congress' neglect

    "Morarji. He had an impeccable character and a Gandhian. But he is a Gujarati. The way the Gandhi family insulted him. They just threw him out. Babubhai Patel became CM. But they could not tolerate a Patel as CM. The smae about Chimanbhai. We tried to help him make CM (in 1990). After that Keshubhai became Cm, the first from Kathiawar," Modi said while claiming that Congress conspired against Patels. 

  • 14:22 (IST)

    Congress insulted Sardar Patel: Modi

    These Congress leaders have lost their charecter. The Gujarati janta does not like you (Congress) but still you are working so much. You insulted Sardar Patel.. We all you know what you had done to Sardar. Everything is is recorded in Manibehn diary.

  • 14:18 (IST)

    Congress ridiculed Gujaratis for Narmada Sarovar

    "These people spoke of bringing Narmada here. But they ridiculed and insulted us for demanding better facilities. Had Congress helped us, then we would have had Narmada at least 30 years back," Modi said. He added that only after the BJP government came to power that policies were made to help people benefit from Narmada project. 

  • 14:04 (IST)

    Modi begins his address in Jasdan

    "In last fifteen years, you have chosen us three times. You all know that Gujarat has adopted the route of "vikaas'. We have not left anything for ensuing your welfare in Jasdan," Modi said. 


  • 14:01 (IST)

    Modi is addressing a rally in Rajkot's Jasdan

  • 13:58 (IST)

    Congress does not have policy, leaders or any connection with Gujarat's common man: Modi

  • 13:51 (IST)

    Interacting with people gives me unparalleled joy: Modi

    Image courtesy: Pallavi Rebbapragada

Load More


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies on 29 November in different parts of south Gujarat, where polling for the first phase of Assembly elections will be held on 9 December.

On Wednesday, Modi will address poll rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in Surat city in south Gujarat, Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav told a press conference in Ahmedabad. "Each rally has been organised in such a way that people from five to six surrounding constituencies can also attend it," Yadav added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during an election campaign rally at Jasdan in Gujarat. AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during an election campaign rally at Jasdan in Gujarat. AP


Sources state that the prime minister will arrive in Morbi at around 11:00 am, while he will reach Prachi village in Somnath at 1:25 pm. His visit to Pali will kick off at 3:30 pm and he will end his tour with a rally at Navsari at 5:30 pm.

Modi, who had started his high voltage campaign with rallies on 27 November in Bhuj in Kutch district, Jasdan in Rajkot, Chalala in Amreli and Kadodara near Surat, took on Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and the opposition party on issues related to China, Lashkar-e-Taiba's Hafiz Saeed, the surgical strike as well as corruption.

During his campaign in the state in the last few days, Rahul had trained his guns at the Modi-led government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal, demonetisation and alleged corruption charges on BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah.

In response, Modi slammed the Opposition over its criticism of the Central government. At the Bhuj rally on 27 November, Modi pitched the election as a fight between "trust on development and dynastic politics." He asked the people of Gujarat not to forgive Congress leaders as they had levelled baseless allegations on the "son of Gujarat" who has a stainless public life. "I want to tell them that I am Modi, who is ready to sell tea but will never commit the sin of selling the entire country," he said, in an apparent reference to scams during the Congress-led UPA rule.

Modi also trained his guns on Rahul, accused him of applauding the release of Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan and asking why he hugged the Chinese ambassador during the Doka La standoff. "You are happy to hug the Chinese ambassador, you are clapping at the release of Hafiz Saeed, you cannot respect Indian Army's surgical strike... But why did you speak about it? You could have just remained silent," he said in Bhuj, not specifying how and where Gandhi had hailed Saeed's release.

Modi's initial speeches in the poll-bound state have already riled up the opposition, with Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma saying that Modi was running away from the real issues. "The prime minister is being emotional just to run away from real issues. Why doesn't he speak about real issues than of 'being a son' and all that? Everybody knows he is from Gujarat. Nobody is denying that. But why go on repeating that instead of talking about development if it has really been carried out in the state," he said about Modi's comments on 27 November. It is worth looking forward to how the prime minister will respond to these barbs by the Congress party on Wednesday.


The polling for the two-phase elections in the state, having total 182 assembly seats, will take place on 9 and 14 December and votes will be counted on 18 December, the same date as the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

While 89 seats of Saurashtra and South Gujarat region will go to polls in the first phase, the election in the remaining 93 constituencies in central and northern regions will be held in the second phase.

With inputs from agencies 

Click here for detailed coverage of Gujarat Assembly Election 2017


Published Date: Nov 29, 2017 08:40 am | Updated Date: Nov 29, 2017 08:55 am


Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores