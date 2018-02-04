

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a massive Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally in Bengaluru on Sunday to mark the conclusion of the saffron party's 90-day Nava Nirman Parivarthan Yatra across poll-bound Karnataka, said a party official on Saturday.

Modi will land at the HAL airport in the heart of the city at 3.30 pm in the afternoon, take a chopper to the venue and address the rally around 4 pm, reported Deccan Herald.

In the run-up to the state election, due in late April and early May this year, BJP conducted the yatra, crisscrossing nearly all the 224 constituencies of the Assembly across the state after its national president, Amit Shah, flagged it off in November 2017.

The yatra, held with a view to bring BJP back to power in the southern state on the plank of transforming Karnataka through development, was led by its state unit president and former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and party's other state leaders.

Besides Modi, party's central ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal who are in-charge of the BJP poll campaign in Karnataka, Ananth Kumar, DV Sadananda Gowda and Ananthkumar Hegde who hail from the state and the party's all-state leaders will also participate in the rally and address the public.

No stone left unturned

Elaborate arrangements have been made for Modi's visit to the IT hub. According to The News Minute, 20 LED screens, three helipads and a mini healthcare unit are being set up at the venue, where the prime minister will address the rally.

The report also stated that 40 departments have been created within BJP to make necessary arrangements for the rally. Over four cooking halls with 600 cooks are being set up to prepare food in 250 counters for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Auto-tippers and compactors have also been hired to remove garbage from the venue after the event is over.

All roads leading to the palace grounds have been covered in saffron with a huge 40 x 80 feet stage set up at a height of 20 feet from the ground to accommodate 22 leaders, reported Deccan Herald.

With a focus on attracting young voters and supporters, the BJP had decided to create a separate seating space for techies who wish to attend the event.

"We have invited thousands of youth, especially techies and executives of IT and biotech companies in the city to personally listen to Modi's speech though it will also be telecast live on news channels and available on YouTube," asserted a party official.

The party's state unit has opened an online registration and is using the social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to personally invite the youth, techies, educated class and prominent citizens to the venue, assuring them of seating arrangements.

"About 30,000 people from across the city have responded, expressing interest in attending the rally and listen to Modi's speech. We hope most of them will turn up as elaborate parking facility has been made for their vehicles at the venue," added the official.

"Even if we take conservative estimates, a minimum of 10,000 to 15,000 of these techies and urban voters will attend the rally on 4 February," a Times of India report quoted a party member as saying. Apart from this, party volunteers will hand-deliver special passes to the registered techies and ply a special bus service to ferry their supporters to the venue from across the city, the report added.

Several workers and supporters from across Karnataka are also expected to attend the rally. According to The Hindu, more than 25,000 supporters from Chitradurga will be transported in 400 buses to the city to attend Modi's rally.

Meticulous security arrangements have also been made for the rally at the sprawling venue in the city centre where the party is expecting at least one lakh people to attend and listen to Modi's speech.

Though Modi was scheduled to address the rally on 28 January, on the conclusion of the three-month yatra that began in Bengaluru on 1 November, it was put off to 4 February, owing to his pre-occupation with other engagements.

"As the Budget Session of the Parliament was beginning on 29 January and the Union Budget was to be presented on 1 February, Modi could not attend the rally on last Sunday as he was busy then," a party functionary told IANS.

Bandh called off, protesters to observe 'black day'

Pro-Kannada organisations called off the bandh in Bengaluru on Sunday, which was meant to coincide with Modi's election rally in the city, after the Karnataka High Court on Friday termed it "unconstitutional".

The high court stayed the bandh, called by pro-Kannada farmers' groups in the city, on Sunday on the Mahadayi water dispute issue. Passing an interim order, a division bench of acting Chief Justice HG Ramesh and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar asked the Siddaramaiah government to take appropriate steps to prevent a breakdown of law and order on that date.

The same pro-Kannada organisations had called for a shutdown on 25 January during Shah's visit to the state. The protesters will instead observe a "black day" on Sunday.

The bandh was called to protest the "inaction" by the central and state governments to resolve the Mahadayi river water sharing row.

The high court bench observed that the bandh calls given by Kannada Chalavali Vatal Paksha on 25 January and 4 February "violate(s) the democratic rights of citizens".

Meanwhile, the Congress-led state government in Karnataka dismissed allegations of batting for the bandh during the prime minister's visit. "I am not so cheap to back a bandh opposing prime minister’s visit," News18 quoted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah as saying.

With inputs from agencies