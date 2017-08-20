Narendra Modi has turned youth from job seekers to job providers, says Amit Shah

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned India's youths from job-seekers to job-providers by inspiring them to create employment, BJP president Amit Shah said on Sunday.

"To create more employment opportunities, the prime minister has asked banks to provide loans to poor and tribal youths. Lakhs of young entrepreneurs have been provided loans for their own start-ups," he said on the sidelines of the launch of 'Medhavi Vidyarthi Yojana'.

He said that under the Mudra bank scheme alone, loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh had been given to 7.5 crore youths.

"Thus, under 'Startup India', the youth have turned into job-creators from job-seekers," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

The Modi government has been facing flak from the opposition for what it calls a "jobless growth", implying that amid claims of economic growth, jobs are actually drying up.

Shah said the world's major companies like Facebook and WhatsApp were start-ups at one point in time but were now providing jobs to thousands of youths across the globe.

Lauding the Madhya Pradesh government's scholarship scheme, Shah said it would ensure that anyone with annual family income of less than Rs six lakh gets education up to the level he/she wants.

Shah's three-day tour to Madhya Pradesh concluded on Sunday.