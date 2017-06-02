Narendra Modi has time to meet Priyanka Chopra, but not Maharashtra farmers: Congress

Amid the ongoing agitation of farmers in Maharashtra, Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saying that he could take time out of his schedule to meet Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra but had no time to meet the farmers in distress.

"It is unfortunate that Modi has time to meet Priyanka, but not our farmers. His chief minister in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, is behaving like yamraj (the god of death)," Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Shehzad Poonawalla said.

"Congress supports the demands of the farmers. If loan waiver can be given in Uttar Pradesh, why not in Maharashtra?" he said.

On 30 May, Modi had taken some time out of his hectic schedule of bilateral talks and meetings in Berlin to meet Priyanka.

"In Maharashtra, out of a total 1.36 crore farmers, 31 lakh farmers with a cumulative debt of Rs 30,500 crore are not eligible for bank loans," he said.

Poonawalla said that the farmers' strike will affect the whole nation along with the people of Maharashtra and hence Modi and Fadnavis should show seriousness towards their demands.

"Even the Shiv Sena is with the Opposition on this issue. While the Sena is backing this anti-farmer government, on the one hand, it is playing the role of opposition on the other. We request the Sena not to be party to such anti-farmer policies of the Fadnavis government for the sake of power," he said.

The Congress leader said that if the BJP-led government at the Centre and in the state continue to ignore the "legitimate" demands of the farmers, there will be a nationwide crisis.

"Modi had made several promises, including the promise to raise the minimum support price (MSP) by 50 percent. They have not delivered anything except jumlas," he said.

"It is time for real steps to improve the condition of farmers, which is worsening under the Fadnavis rule. Mere cosmetic steps like Krishi Bima Yojna will not suffice," Poonawalla said.