Narendra Modi government is at war with country's farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the Centre of waging a war against the country's farmers.

"In Bharatiya Janata Party's new India, our farmers get bullets when they ask for their rights. This government is at war with the farmers of our country," Gandhi tweeted.

Gandhi's comments came after two farmers were killed and several others injured in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, in alleged police firing on protesting farmers. The farmers were demanding loan waivers and fair prices for their produce.

Late on Monday night, protesting farmers in Mandsaur district tried to break the gates of a railway crossing and disrupt rail traffic as part of their protest.

According to eyewitnesses, the police opened fire when the protesting farmers indulged in stone-pelting.

Meanwhile, the farmers' strike in Madhya Pradesh continued for the sixth day on Tuesday, affecting supplies of milk and vegetables across the state.