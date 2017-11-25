'Narendra Modi doesn't want Gujarat voters to see reality': Congress' Anand Sharma slams BJP on Winter Session delay

New Delhi: Attacking the Centre for convening the Winter Session of Parliament after polling is held in Gujarat, the Congress on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of running away from scrutiny by lawmakers on several issues.

"We charge the Parliament and the government of running away from Parliamentary scrutiny before the elections in Gujarat," Congress leader Anand Sharma told reporters.

Sharma said the Opposition would take up issues such as the "imposition of a wrong GST" on people and the Rafale deal among others in the Parliament.

"The prime minister did not want Gujarat voters to see the reality. Gujarat voters would realise that the prime minister who talks big, turned out to be so weak and coward that he chose not to face the Parliament," he said.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh met on Friday to decide the dates of the Winter Session. The CCPA recommended that the session be held from 15 December to 5 January.

Gujarat will vote in two phases: 9 and 14 December.

The result of the election will be out on 18 December.