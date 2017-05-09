Narendra Modi completes 3 years in office; BJP plans gala, will it mark announcement of Karnataka polls?

It has been three years. Three years since Narendra Modi ushered in the age of BJP. Three years since 26 May is celebrated as enthusiastically by the BJP cadres as the country celebrates any other festival for that matter.

This year won't be an exception.

On 26 May, 2017 when the prime minister completes three years in office, BJP cadres, including, chief ministers, Union ministers, MPs and MLAs are going to reach out to the aam aadmi and tell them how the BJP government has "helped" them in the past three years.

According to a report in Economic Times, BJP office-bearers and party’s senior-most leaders met on Saturday to discuss details of the programmes. According to the report, programmes will be held in the national capital and across various state capitals and districts.

"Each BJP chief minister is likely to address four programmes, of which some will be held in a different state. Each Union minister is likely to participate in one programme in his or her constituency and another in some other district. The focus of celebrations will be on how the government schemes have benefited the people," a senior BJP leader told Economic Times.

Just like the first year and the second year, the third year is expected to be no less glamorous than its predecessors. Planned for over a fortnight, the celebrations planned by BJP leaders might also have a slogan.

After completion of two years in office, BJP had called the celebrations as 'Vikas Parv' or development festival.

In May 2016, the party had planned celebrations and the main aim last year too was "to inform people about the various pro-people work done by Modi". Last year too, the celebration went on for 14 days.

Last year, actor Amitabh Bachchan had hosted a part of the mega show, which was held at New Delhi's India Gate. Apart from Bachchan, actors Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, Anupam Kher, Anil Kapur and Prasun Joshi attended the event.

Information and broadcasting minister M Venkaiah Naidu is handling the government programme preparations, while Union Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley will be spearheading the party programmes. The event will get a final shape by 12 May, reports said.

For the BJP, it has been a good year with the party's massive victory in Uttar Pradesh.

After the March verdict, BJP is in power in 13 states and these state units will participate in the programmes. While last year's celebrations focused on the then forthcoming Uttar Pradesh elections, this year the prime minister is expected to sound the bugle for next year's crucial Karnataka Assembly election.

After a good run in the last two Assembly bypolls, the BJP will now try and wrest control of southern India, a region where the party has been traditionally weak.

The NDA government’s third anniversary celebrations will also be held in constituencies where BJP has not fared well in elections. “The aim is to make this year’s celebrations unique and different from last two years," reports quoted a senior BJP leader as saying.