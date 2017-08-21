Narendra Modi chairs meet with Amit Shah, 13 BJP CMs to discuss development schemes

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday chaired a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states.

All 13 chief ministers and six deputy chief ministers of states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party were present at the meeting that started around 6 pm.

The agenda is to discuss the implementation of the central government's schemes as well as the developmental works in these states.

Earlier this week, Shah held a meeting with Union ministers and party officials for the BJP's "Mission 350-plus" for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Besides, Prime Minister Modi will meet some BJP chief ministers individually on Tuesday, sources said. It is being organised to take stock of the development and social welfare work being done in the party-ruled states.

Senior Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Sushma Swaraj were also present in the meeting.

The chief ministers are also expected to give presentations of schemes and models undertaken by their respective governments at the meet.

