Narendra Modi became fairer after eating mushrooms from Taiwan, claims Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakore

Gujarat OBC leader Alpesh Thakore took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's culinary choices on Tuesday and claimed that the prime minister eats imported mushrooms from Taiwan. Thakore went onto say that Modi used to be as dark as him in terms of complexion, but the mushrooms have made him fair now. He further said that he has heard each of the mushrooms cost Rs 80,000 and the prime minister consumes five pieces on a daily basis.

Rahul Gandhi's aide Alpesh Thakor claims, 'Modi was dark. He became fair & rosy by eating mushrooms, each worth Rs. 80,000' #CongHateBrigadeBackpic.twitter.com/UGdJwo7Ocr

— TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 12, 2017

Jammu and Kashmir MLA Omar Abdullah was seen reacting to Thakore's words and saying "this one takes the cake".

Looks like any & every statement, no matter how ridiculous, will form the basis of a news alert. This one takes the 🍰 & the 🍄 https://t.co/SyucOzkeue — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 12, 2017

This is not the first time that Modi's choice of mushrooms has drawn attention. In September 2016, Dainik Bhaskar had done a report on how the prime minister keeps himself healthy by consuming mushrooms from Himachal Pradesh. “The secret of my good health is mushrooms of Himachal Pradesh. They have various health benefits,” he had reportedly said.

As the second phase of Gujarat elections approaches, barbs have been exchanged among leaders, from slurs to jibes, nothing has been left out.

On Tuesday, Congress mocked Modi for taking a seaplane for campaigning in Gujarat, terming it "Hawa Hawai" and added that the ruling BJP did not understand development."They did not understand development. It is called Hawa Hawai," Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a tweet referring to a hit song of Hindi movie Mr India.

Earlier on 7 December, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had called Modi 'neech' leading to his suspension from the party. Modi had later launched a blistering attack on Aiyar claiming it was a casteist slur against him.

With inputs from PTI