Narendra Modi, Amit Shah to meet BJP CMs to chalk out strategy for 2019 General Elections

New Delhi: A day after BJP president Amit Shah set a target of 350-plus seats for the party in the next Lok Sabha elections, a meeting of chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of party-ruled states has been convened on August 21 to discuss the further strategy to achieve the target.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah are likely to address the meet, informed sources said.

The sources said that the meeting would be in continuation to the party's Mission 350-plus for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which was set during Shah's meeting with party officials and union ministers on Thursday.

Sources in the BJP said that during the hour-long meeting on Thursday at the party office, Shah gave special focus on coastal states like Odisha, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal for achieving the target.

The BJP sources also said that that during the day-long meeting Modi and Shah would take stock of situation of implementation of central schemes in the states.