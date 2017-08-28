Nandyal bypolls results: Narendra Modi congratulates TDP on poll victory in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated party ally TDP and its Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy on the "big victory" in the Nandyal bypoll in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy, a novice in electoral politics, defeated his YSR Congress rival and former minister Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy by a huge margin of 27,466 votes.

Congratulations to Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy Garu & our valued NDA ally, TDP for the big victory in the Nandyal by-poll. @ncbn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2017

The TDP candidate bagged 97,076 votes while his rival polled 69,610. The byelection was held on 23 August following the death of TDP MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March.

The constituency had recorded a polling percentage of around 85 percent, surpassing the previous high of 73.84 percent in the 1983 elections.

The TDP and YSRCP parties went the whole hog against each other in their campaigns, which marked vitriolic remarks, slander, claims and counter claims. The ruling party deployed a host of Ministers, MPs, MLAs and several corporation chairmen, while the YSRC too pressed into service most of its MLAs and important leaders for campaigning. Both parties lodged a plethora of complaints against each other.

