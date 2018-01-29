Nagaland political groups boycott 27 Feb Assembly polls, want 'solution, not election' for insurgency-hit state

National Socialist Council of Nagaland Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM) and six Naga political groups issued a joint declaration announcing their decision to boycott the 27 February Assembly polls demanding 'solution, not election' for Nagas in Kohima on Monday. The decision was taken at an all-party meeting where they also cautioned people against filing nominations for the upcoming Assembly polls, NDTV reported.

On Saturday, the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTCHOC) had appealed to the Election Commission (EC) to defer 27 February Assembly elections in favour of an early solution to the protracted Naga insurgency.

"The opportunity for a peaceful resolution of the Naga political issue has never been this favourable as the political negotiations are in advance stage and we cannot afford to distract the focus on the process at any cost," the core committee said in a letter to Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat.

On Republic Day, Nagaland Governor PB Acharya said the state stands on the cusp of history with the Assembly election being held next month and the people being eager for a final settlement of the Naga political issue.

Earlier on 21 January, the Naga Hoho, an apex Naga tribal body, objected to the holding of elections in Nagaland before the insurgency issue in the state was resolved and indicated that it may ask political parties to boycott the polls. A delegation of the Naga Hoho, which has been camping in the national capital for the last few days, met several leaders, including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and voiced their opposition to the polls before a peace pact between the Centre and the Naga rebel group NSCN-IM is finalised, PTI reported.

With inputs from agencies