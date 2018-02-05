Nagaland elections: Day after seat sharing deal with NDPP, BJP leaders write to Amit Shah rejecting pre-poll ties

Guwahati: A day after BJP in-charge for Nagaland polls Kiren Rijiju and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) announced a seat-sharing alliance, the BJP's state unit on Sunday sent a letter to the party high command, saying it cannot accept any pre-poll alliance with a party without any "grassroots influence" at the grassroots.

Nagaland BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu, in the letter to BJP national president Amit Shah, said that the party state unit has decided to contest the polls polls without any pre-poll alliance and suggested that it can later opt for post poll alliance depending on necessity.

This came a day after Rijiju and NDPP chief Neiphu Rio on Saturday addressed the media in Guwahati and said that the BJP has sealed the pre-poll alliance with the NDPP. While the NDPP will contest in 40 of Nagaland's total 60 assembly seats, the BJP will contest the remaining in the 27 February polls.

"BJP Nagaland has so far 45 potential intending candidates seeking party ticket. The party prospect is gaining day by day and we are confident of achieving resounding success across the state, much better the NDPP," said the letter also signed by party state General Secretary Eduzu Theluo.

"If the BJP goes alone, there are scopes for legislators from other party joining BJP. Taking these into consideration, the Nagaland BJP cannot accept any pre-poll alliance with any party," the letter said adding that the decision was taken in consultation with the district units and morchas of the party.