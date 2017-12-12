Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang hopeful of state political issue solution before Assembly polls

Kohima: Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang on Tuesday said the state government is hopeful that the vexed Naga political issue would be resolved before the Assembly election due next year, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is serious about it.

The MLAs, MPs and former lawmakers of Nagaland last week appealed to the Centre and the Election Commission to conduct Assembly polls only after an honourable and acceptable solution is reached with regard to the Naga political issue.

"As elected representatives, we have resolved that solution should come before the state Assembly elections which is due early next year, and if not, the elections should be deferred," Zeliang told reporters.

To a question, he said President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had assured the state government to do their best for a solution before the elections, "but no one can guarantee".

"The prime minister is also going all out for a solution, and therefore we hope that a solution will come before the election. If not, our pray is it should be deferred," the chief minister said.

On the possibility of a reshuffle in his ministry following the signing of the memorandum of reconciliation with Shurhozelie Liezietsu led faction of the Naga People's Front, he said no decision has been taken on this yet.

It is likely to be discussed in Wednesday's DAN legislator's meeting, a routine one before every Assembly session, Zeliang said.

The internal crisis in the ruling NPF began in July after 36 MLAs joined Zeliang's camp to oust then Chief Minister Liezietsu, and the two camps signed a document to reconcile and re-unite on 9 December.