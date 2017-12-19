Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang appoints 10 new advisors with Cabinet minister rank

Kohima: Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang on Tuesday appointed 10 new advisors to the state government with the rank of Cabinet minister.

The 10 include EE Pangteang, Dr Chotisuh Sazo, Yitachu, N Thongwang Konyak, N Thomas Lotha, Vikho-o Yhoshu, R Tohanba, T Torechu, Tovihoto Ayemi and N Jacob Zhimomi.

The chief minister administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 10 new advisors at state Banquet Hall on Tuesday night.

Zeliang had earlier reshuffled his cabinet minister by inducting six new ministers but is yet to allocate portfolios.

Replying to newsmen after tonight’s swearing-in, Zeliang said: "the portfolios would be distributed very shortly."

Asked on the Court case being filed by a pressure group in the state against the appointment of parliamentary secretaries and advisors in the ministry, Zeliang said: "it is okay until the judgement is passed while there is no stay order from the court."

On the disgruntlement of Lotha Hoho over the sacking of two Lotha Cabinet ministers Y Patton and Mmhonlumo Kikon, Zeliang said: "we have no comment, because ministry is formed by the elected members and the party".

"If anyone is dropped or expelled from the party, the tribal hoho need not come in between such action," Zeliang said.

Replying to a query on the statement of the Rengma Hoho that legislators should first resign if they are talking of solution of Naga political issue, Zeliang said "there cannot be pre-condition from the NGOs, but it depends on the Government of India and the Naga nationalist political group whether they will come to a conclusion."

The chief minister said, "How one tribal hoho can ask legislators to resign, because we are established by the Constitution of India, and it will go according to the Constitution."