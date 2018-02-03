Nagaland Assembly polls: State BJP leaders write to Amit Shah against pre-poll alliance with NDPP

Kohima: The BJP leaders of Nagaland have written to party chief Amit Shah, expressing their resentment against the saffron party's pre-poll alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic People's Party (NDPP) for the 27 February state Assembly election.

The letter was sent to Shah last night, soon after the agreement between the two parties was signed in Delhi. The announcement of the tie-up was made on Saturday.

Signed by Nagaland BJP president Visasolie Lhoungu and general secretary Eduzu Theluo among others, the letter said the alliance had "no roots at the grassroots level".

It added that the 20:40 seat-sharing pact between the BJP and the NDPP, led by former chief minister Neiphiu Rio, for the 60-member Assembly was not justified since it was the NDPP which had approached the saffron party for the alliance.

"The Nagaland BJP has about 45 potential intending candidates seeking party tickets," the letter said, adding that the prospect of the saffron party was gaining momentum in the northeastern state with every passing day.

"We are confident of achieving a resounding success across the state, much better than the NDPP...In this context, it is very likely that if the seat-sharing agreement is taken up officially, it will have a highly negative impact on the current status of the party in Nagaland," it said.

Moreover, the supporters of the intending BJP candidates might withdraw their allegiance if only 20 seats were allotted to the saffron party, the letter said, while expressing confidence that if it fought the polls on its own, there was more scope for the legislators of other parties to join it.

"Taking this into consideration, the Nagaland BJP cannot accept a pre-poll alliance with any party.

"We have, therefore, decided to fight the upcoming Assembly election without any pre-poll alliance and may opt for a post-poll alliance, based on necessity. This decision has been taken after thorough discussions and in consultation with the district units and morchas of the party," the letter said.

Sources in the Nagaland BJP said similar letters would be submitted to the central leadership by the presidents of the 11 district units of the party and its frontal organisations in the northeastern state.