Counting of votes latest updates

In Nagaland, the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the two are contesting 20 and 40 seats respectively. Chief minister and NPF candidate TR Zeliang wins from Peren seat against NDPP's Iherie Ndang. Amit Shah says, "We will march towards Karnataka, with this massive victory with us."

The main contest in Nagaland polls would be between the ruling Naga People's Front and the National Democratic Progressive Party-BJP alliance. The NPF has completed three terms in office. Odds are stacked against it as anti-incumbency and public resentment over its lack of performance is high. But socio-political and economic issues took a backseat this time around in elections as religion became a talking point after the Church appealed to the people not to vote for BJP.

Neikiesalie Nicky Kire of NDPP leads in Kohima town by 399 votes.

The C-Voter survey has predicted a victory for the BJP-NDPP with the combine likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 percent vote share. It predicted that the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) will bag 19-25 seats with a vote share of 27.1 percent. NPF had won 38 seats and 47.65 vote share in 2013 elections.

This time around, the Congress tally may come down to 0-4 seats, according to C-Voter survey.

A total of 11,91,513 electorate, including 5,89,806 women and 26,900 new voters, decided the fate of 195 candidates, including five women and many independents. Counting of votes will take place on 3 March.

The counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 will begin at 8 am on Saturday and the results are expected to be declared by the afternoon.

Amid sporadic violence which led to the death of a person in Akuluto constituency, Nagaland had recorded around 75 percent voter turnout in the Assembly election on Tuesday.

Polling was held in 59 out of the total 60 constituencies as Neiphiu Rio, the three-time former chief minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate, was elected unopposed in Northern Angami-II seat.

The violence at Akuluto constituency, which witnessed a straight contest between parliamentary secretary and NPF candidate K Khekaho Assumi and BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi, had claimed one life and left two injured.

The clash was reportedly between supporters of the ruling Naga Peoples' Front and the NDPP.

In a separate incident, a village council member received minor injury in a leg in a blast at a room adjacent to a polling station in Tizit village under Tizit constituency in Mon district.

Polling in the booth was, however, unaffected, he said, adding some arrests were made in both cases of violence.

Repolling in 13 booths spread across nine Assembly constituencies were held on Friday.

The fresh polling was ordered by the Election Commission following reports of snatching of EVMs, misuse of electoral photo identity cards and miscreants not allowing voters to exercise their franchise.

As many as 11,76,432 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,156 polling stations in the state. In 2013 state Assembly polls, voter turnout was 90.19 percent.