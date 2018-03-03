Counting of votes latest updates
In Nagaland, the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the two are contesting 20 and 40 seats respectively. Chief minister and NPF candidate TR Zeliang wins from Peren seat against NDPP's Iherie Ndang. Amit Shah says, "We will march towards Karnataka, with this massive victory with us."
The main contest in Nagaland polls would be between the ruling Naga People's Front and the National Democratic Progressive Party-BJP alliance. The NPF has completed three terms in office. Odds are stacked against it as anti-incumbency and public resentment over its lack of performance is high. But socio-political and economic issues took a backseat this time around in elections as religion became a talking point after the Church appealed to the people not to vote for BJP.
Neikiesalie Nicky Kire of NDPP leads in Kohima town by 399 votes.
A total of 11,91,513 electorate, including 5,89,806 women and 26,900 new voters, decided the fate of 195 candidates, including five women and many independents. Counting of votes will take place on 3 March.
The counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 will begin at 8 am on Saturday and the results are expected to be declared by the afternoon.
Amid sporadic violence which led to the death of a person in Akuluto constituency, Nagaland had recorded around 75 percent voter turnout in the Assembly election on Tuesday.
Polling was held in 59 out of the total 60 constituencies as Neiphiu Rio, the three-time former chief minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate, was elected unopposed in Northern Angami-II seat.
The violence at Akuluto constituency, which witnessed a straight contest between parliamentary secretary and NPF candidate K Khekaho Assumi and BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi, had claimed one life and left two injured.
The clash was reportedly between supporters of the ruling Naga Peoples' Front and the NDPP.
In a separate incident, a village council member received minor injury in a leg in a blast at a room adjacent to a polling station in Tizit village under Tizit constituency in Mon district.
Polling in the booth was, however, unaffected, he said, adding some arrests were made in both cases of violence.
Repolling in 13 booths spread across nine Assembly constituencies were held on Friday.
The fresh polling was ordered by the Election Commission following reports of snatching of EVMs, misuse of electoral photo identity cards and miscreants not allowing voters to exercise their franchise.
As many as 11,76,432 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,156 polling stations in the state. In 2013 state Assembly polls, voter turnout was 90.19 percent.
Highlights
Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma slams party in-charge for defeat
Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma hits out at party's in-charge for the 3 North Eastern states, CP Joshi, for the defeat. Alok Sharma questioned why Congress MLAs, workers and leaders left the party in Nagaland.- News 18
Repeated victories have boosted our confidence for 2019: Amit Shah
Amit Shah says, "Victory after victory is a positive sign.This has boosted our confidence even more for 2019." The BJP president, however, says that the golden period for BJP will not begin until they come to power in Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala.
NPF's Eshak Konyak leading ahead of NDPP's Awan Konyak now by 933 votes
Even if we don't count Meghalaya, BJP and NDA has governance in 21 states: Amit Shah
Ruling party NPF retains Tenning seat
Meanwhile, ruling party NPF retains Tenning seat while standing MLA Namri Nchang loses on NDPP ticket by 32 votes.- Inputs from Pranav Prakash, 101 Reporters
The left isn't right for any state, this has been proven, says Amit Shah
We will march towards Karnataka, with this massive victory with us: Amit Shah
Earlier, BJP was known as Hindi region's party but now we are spread across India: Amit Shah
I believe this is victory of PM Narendra Modi's Act East policies: Amit Shah
Rhakila fighting from Tuensang Sadar-II constituency for sixth time
This is the third time BJP's Rhakila, 66, is fighting the Assembly poll from Tuensang Sadar-II constituency. She fought on an NCP ticket in 2008 and lost by 353 votes. She fought under the banner of BJP in 2013 and lost by 1075 votes. 81-year-old Kejong Chang from NPF, three-time MLA, is leading here with 1,799 votes this time. Rhakila is a distant third. - Inputs from Pranav Prakash, 101 Reporters
BJP map of India, now
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Nagaland for results
Thanking the north east states, Modi says, "I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP and our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people."
BJP leader Ram Madhav lauds 'spectacular performance' of party in state
Alemtemshi Jami loses both Mongoya and Angetyongpang
Alemtemshi Jamir, former Nagaland chief secretary and working president of newly-formed NDPP, fought in two seats this election. He‘s lost both Mongoya and Angetyongpang Assembly constituencies by 348 and 950 votes respectively. - Pranav Prakash/ 101 reporters
TR Zeliang wins from Peren seat
Chief minister and NPF candidate TR Zeliang wins from Peren seat against NDPP's Iherie Ndang, EC sources say.
Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates BJP on its performance
Will Nagaland get its first woman MLA?
Awan Konyak is leading in Aboi Assembly constituency with 1320 votes against standing MLA Eshak Konyak (NPF). Awan’s father, Nyeiwang Konyak, four-time MLA and former education minister, had lost the 2013 polls by 693 votes. He passed away on 31 January this year. Inputs from Pranav Prakash/ 101 Reporters
NPF candidate Kejong Chang won from Tuensang Sadar
NPF candidate Kejong Chang wins from Tuensang Sadar - II while NPP candidate L Khumo Khiamniungan won from Thonoknyu.
Electoral picture gets clearer
Many would prefer to have NPF back in Nagaland
30-year-old Angule says she wants the ruling party NPF back in Nagaland. She wants an improvement on roads and employment. Input by Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters
Independent candidate Wangto Konyak giving tough fight to BJP candidate Paiwang Konyak
In Tizit constituency in Nagaland where violence was reported on the polling day (a crude bomb made of gelatin was thrown to disrupt the polling process), independent candidate Wangto Konyak is giving a tough fight to the BJP candidate Paiwang Konyak. Wango is trailing by a mere 70 votes.
Input by Prabhu Mallikarjunan/101Reporters
TR Zeliang says NPF is willing to govern in coalition with BJP
Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang says the alliance with BJP continues and he hopes the saffron party will join his government after the elections, reported NDTV. He said he has had discussions with Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kiren Rijiju about the coalition.
Kiren Rijiju projects Neiphiu Rio as NDPP-BJP's chief-ministerial candidate
Kiren Rijiju says NDPP-BJP's chief-ministerial candidate is Neiphiu Rio. But depending on the results, decisions will be taken in the future, reported India Today.
Former Assam CM and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi on trends so far
We knew we would perform poorly in Tripura and Nagaland. In Tripura, the BJP took away most of our strong candidates and in Nagaland, we weren't as active in our campaigning as we should have been. We will score a zero in both states. We lacked in organisational skills, and one can't achieve much at the last moment. The trends are not surprising.
About the BJP emerging strong in these states, it is not a new phenomenon that Northeastern states have voted for the party in power at the Centre. Small states often do that, so it isn't a big deal. But after their recent losses in bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BJP winning a few seats in the North East would not be of significance.
Tovihoto Ayemi of BJP wins from Dimapur-1
NPF largest party by vote share
NPF has garnered 40.5 percent of the vote in Nagaland till now. NDPP is second with 25.4 percent.
Trends in Western Angami
Kevisekho Kruse of the NDPP leads in Western Angami by 76 votes.
Kiren Rijiju says the trends in all three states point to a new political direction
Nagaland voters hope for peaceful resolution of decades-old insurgency, respite from illegal taxes
Long before India became an independent country, the Naga cessationist groups began the struggle for a sovereign Naga nation. In the year 1975, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) was born demanding sovereignty and integration of 'Naga territories' in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh as well as in Myanmar.
The Government of India signed a ceasefire agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland — Isac-Muivah [NSCN(IM)], the biggest insurgent outfit in the state in the year 1997 and has now begun peace talks with six other such groups. These efforts, though heartening, have hardly changed anything on the ground as these gun-holding groups are still capable of doing whatever they want.
Break out election for the BJP in the North East
The BJP seems to be closing in on forming a government in Nagaland and emerging as the single largest Opposition in Tripura. Though the result might be interpreted as a disappointment for BJP given the attention it had given to Tripura to wrest power, in realistic terms it is an astonishing improvement to leap from zero to more than 20 seats. It points to an inescapable fact that the BJP is now truly a pan-India party. The north eastern success posits BJP as a serious player even in areas where there is no Hindi-speaking population. Its performance in Nagaland is stupendous, given its position as a party that advocates prohibition of cow slaughter. To sum, even in they fall short at the final hurdle in Tripura, this is a breakout election for BJP in North East that holds promise for the future.
ECI trends: NPF leading on 6 seats, NDPP-BJP leading on 7
NPF takes strong lead in Nagaland
The Naga People's Front (NPF) has taken an unassailable lead in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018, reports News18. The party has been heading the Nagaland government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Nagaland since 2003 but in the run up to the current polls, the BJP jumped ship and shook hands with the NDPP. Incumbent TR Zeliang will continue as the chief minister of the state if the trends stay the same.
Counting of votes underway in Kohima town
Neikiesalie Nicky Kire of NDPP leads by 399 votes.
Input by Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters
NDPP banking on Neiphiu Rio's popularity, NPF's 'misrule' to capture state in electoral debut
Neiphiu Rio's decision to join NDPP in January this year didn't come as a surprise. His difficult relationship with NPF began ever since he left the chief minister's chair in 2014 to take his place in the Lok Sabha. His role in the subsequent tug-of-war between NPF chief Shurhozelie Liezietsu and current Chief Minister TR Zeliang has been a source of anxiety in Nagaland. Liezietsu and Zeliang have now made peace with each other – bad news for Rio, whose position in NPF has been challenged by both at different times.
Over half of all candidates crorepatis, JD(U)'s Ramongo Lotha richest with Rs 38.92 crore, finds report
Fifty nine percent of the candidates for the 27 February Assembly elections are crorepatis with JD(U) nominee Ramongo Lotha being the richest with a total wealth of Rs 38.92 crore, an analysis of the affidavits said. The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analysed the affidavits of 193 aspirants out of a total of 196 candidates, found out that 114 candidates are crorepatis.
Lotha, a retired IAS officer, has movable assets worth Rs 22,81,960 and immovable assets at Rs 38,69,40,000 taking his total wealth to Rs 38.92 crore, the ADR analysis said. The JD(U) nominee is contesting the elections from Sanis seat in Wokha district.
Main contest between NPF and NDPP-BJP
Traditions in Nagaland keep women out of politics even as 2018 polls see five female contestants, highest in state's history
Nagaland participated in its first election in 1964, two years after attaining statehood. In 1969, for the first time, the state saw two women — Ravole U and RL Kinghen — contesting the Assembly polls. However, both of them lost the election after getting 32.6 percent and 37 percent respectively of the votes polled in their respective constituencies.
Since then Nagaland has witnessed ten Assembly elections, but the state is yet to see a woman representative in the state Assembly. Until 2013, a total of 16 women had contested. The first and only time Nagaland saw a woman legislator was when United Democratic Party member Rano M Shaiza was elected to Lok Sabha in 1977. When Rano fought state elections in 1982, even she ended up forfeiting her deposit.
Nagaland has a mostly Christian population
It should be noted that Nagaland is a Christian state. The term Christian state does not only refer to the fact that the population of the state is mostly Christian, but also the reality that the Church has tremendous influence over the Government, society and politics in the state. The results will bear impact on the future of Naga politics.
Elections a test of power for the Church too
Nagaland Assembly polls this time around are not only a test of power for the political parties but also for the Church. This time around the Church appealed the people to not vote for BJP. On the other hand Neiphiu Rio, the Chief Ministerial candidate of NDPP-BJP alliance has appealed that this alliance would bring about good days for Nagaland. Whom will the people listen to? The counting of votes today would answer this question.
Counting begins
Nagaland outranks rich states in health and gender parity, but poor infrastructure and jobs remain a concern
After a decade of precarious peace, Nagaland, India's once troubled North Eastern state, now rivals and even outperforms India's richest states on a number of development outcomes, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of ten states on 20 socio-economic and health indicators.
However, poor infrastructure and a fragile peace continue to be problem areas as the state – formed on 1 December, 1963 – undergoes polling on 27 February, 2018.
C-Voter predicts victory for BJP-NDPP
Vote share in the last two elections
Nagaland election by the numbers
A total of 11,91,513 electorate, including 5,89,806 women and 26,900 new voters, decided the fate of 195 candidates, including five women and many independents. Counting of votes will take place on 3 March.
According to the C-Voter exit poll for 2018, of the 60 seats in Nagaland, the BJP-NDPP alliance is likely to clinch 25 to 31 seats. The ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) is likely to get 19 to 25 seat share, the exit poll predicts. Congress and Others will see 0 to 4 and 6 to 10 seats respectively.
First round of polling was held on 27 February
Polling for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats was held in the northeastern state on 27 February. Former chief minister and NDDP president Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected uncontested from Northern Angami II seat.
73 percent voter turnout in Nagaland
Around 73 percent voter turnout was reported in the re-polling at 13 polling stations across nine constituencies in Nagaland on Friday, an election department official said.
"Altogether 5,728 voters out of the 7,841 exercised their franchise in the 13 polling stations. That means 73.05 percent votes were polled," said CEO Nagaland Abhijit Sinha in Kohima on Friday.
BJP map of India, now
BJP leader Ram Madhav lauds 'spectacular performance' of party in state
Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates BJP on its performance
Electoral picture gets clearer
EE Pangteang wins from Moka constituency
NPF's EE Pangteang won from Moka constituency. He defeated NDPP's Kiko Konyak by 148 votes. Pangteang had won the 2013 election by a margin of 4825 votes.
Asecho Kiso, 29, is an NPF supporter. He expects the next government to maintain freedom of religion, bring development across the state and wishes to witness a government sans corruption. "I hope they also bring a new vision for the youths and farmers," he said.
Input by Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters
Trends at 12.30 am
Ashok Gehlot says it's not a new thing for the North-East, they always shift to the party in Centre
Nagaland trends since morning
BJP confident in Nagaland
BJP sources in Nagaland say they are confident of forming the government with counting of rural sector votes yet to begin, says News18. In Meghalaya, the party is ensuring that all non-Congress parties come together to form the government in the state. "Not a moral victory, but a real victory in Tripura," say BJP leadership.
Update for 11.30am
EE Pangteang is quite popular in Moka
BJP leads in Dimapur
BJP candidate from Dimapur-I, Tovihoto Ayemi, is leading by 3,529 votes. He is the incumbent MLA from this seat; Ayemi won the 2013 polls on an NPF ticket.
Input from 101Reporters/Pranav Prakash
BJP's performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is 'historic': UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath
Crowd gathers outside the district commissioner's office in Kohima awaiting Nagaland election results
Input by Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters
Close fight for NPF and the BJP-NDPP alliance in Meghalaya
NPF is leading in Chozuba, Dimapur-iii, Longkhim chare, Noklak, Thonoknyu, Tuensang sadar-i and Tuensang sadar-ii seats.
The BJP is leading in three seats — Ghaspani-i, Dimapur-i and Seyochung Sitimi constituencies.
The 2018 Assembly polls witnessed the lowest voter turnout in Nagaland since 1993
Trends at 10.30 am
RECAP: Choose Between Trishul and Cross: Nagaland Baptist Church to Political Parties
Nagaland's biggest church organisation, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), has asked believers to choose between 'Trishul' and 'Cross', reported News18. The church organisation asked believers to not surrender Christian principles and faith for the sake of money, development into the hands of those who seek to “pierce the heart of Jesus Christ.” The NBCC, in an open letter to presidents of all political parties in Nagaland, had earlier stated that India had experienced its "worst persecution of minority communities" in 2015-2017 under the BJP government.
Kiren Rijiju says the trends in all three states point to a new political direction
Leads as they stand
Two hours into counting, here's how the trajectory of leads and wins looks so far
