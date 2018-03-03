You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News
meghalaya (59/60)
party lead win
CONG 0 21
NPP 0 19
BJP 0 2
UDP+ 0 8
OTH 0 9
tripura (59/60)
party lead win
BJP+ 0 44
LEFT 2 13
CONG 0 0
OTH 0 0
nagaland (60/60)
party lead win
BJP+ 6 23
NPF+ 1 28
CONG 0 0
OTH 0 2

Nagaland Assembly Election results 2018 LIVE counting: Narendra Modi lauds BJP; Amit Shah credits PM's Act East Policy for win

Politics FP Staff Mar 03, 2018 16:52:04 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Nagaland Assembly Election results 2018 LIVE counting: Narendra Modi lauds BJP; Amit Shah credits PM's Act East Policy for win

  • 16:52 (IST)

    Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma slams party in-charge for defeat

    Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma hits out at party's in-charge for the 3 North Eastern states, CP Joshi, for the defeat. Alok Sharma questioned why Congress MLAs, workers and leaders left the party in Nagaland.- News 18

  • 16:42 (IST)

    Repeated victories have boosted our confidence for 2019: Amit Shah

    Amit Shah says, "Victory after victory is a positive sign.This has boosted our confidence even more for 2019." The BJP president, however, says that the golden period for BJP will not begin until they come to power in Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala.

  • 16:39 (IST)

    NPF's Eshak Konyak leading ahead of NDPP's Awan Konyak now by 933 votes

  • 16:36 (IST)

    Even if we don't count Meghalaya, BJP and NDA has governance in 21 states: Amit Shah

  • 16:27 (IST)

    Ruling party NPF retains Tenning seat

    Meanwhile, ruling party NPF retains Tenning seat while standing MLA Namri Nchang loses on NDPP ticket by 32 votes.- Inputs from Pranav Prakash, 101 Reporters

  • 16:26 (IST)

    The left isn't right for any state, this has been proven, says Amit Shah

  • 16:23 (IST)

    We will march towards Karnataka, with this massive victory with us: Amit Shah

  • 16:20 (IST)

    Earlier, BJP was known as Hindi region's party but now we are spread across India: Amit Shah

  • 16:18 (IST)

    I believe this is victory of PM Narendra Modi's Act East policies: Amit Shah

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Rhakila fighting from Tuensang Sadar-II constituency for sixth time

    This is the third time BJP's Rhakila, 66, is fighting the Assembly poll from Tuensang Sadar-II constituency. She fought on an NCP ticket in 2008 and lost by 353 votes. She fought under the banner of BJP in 2013 and lost by 1075 votes. 81-year-old Kejong Chang from NPF, three-time MLA, is leading here with 1,799 votes this time. Rhakila is a distant third. - Inputs from Pranav Prakash, 101 Reporters

  • 16:08 (IST)

    BJP map of India, now

  • 16:00 (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks Nagaland for results

    Thanking the north east states, Modi says, "I thank the people of these states for supporting the good governance agenda and ‘Act East Policy’ of BJP and our valued allies. We remain committed to working towards fulfilling the dreams & aspirations of the people."

  • 15:54 (IST)

    BJP leader Ram Madhav lauds 'spectacular performance' of party in state

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Alemtemshi Jami loses both Mongoya and Angetyongpang

    Alemtemshi Jamir, former Nagaland chief secretary and working president of newly-formed NDPP, fought in two seats this election. He‘s lost both Mongoya and Angetyongpang Assembly constituencies by 348 and 950 votes respectively. - Pranav Prakash/ 101 reporters

  • 15:19 (IST)

    TR Zeliang wins from Peren seat

    Chief minister and NPF candidate TR Zeliang wins from Peren seat against NDPP's Iherie Ndang, EC sources say. 

  • 15:04 (IST)

    Meanwhile, Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates BJP on its performance

  • 15:02 (IST)

    Will Nagaland get its first woman MLA?

    Awan Konyak is leading in Aboi Assembly constituency with 1320 votes against standing MLA Eshak Konyak (NPF). Awan’s father, Nyeiwang Konyak, four-time MLA and former education minister, had lost the 2013 polls by 693 votes. He passed away on 31 January this year. Inputs from Pranav Prakash/ 101 Reporters

  • 14:51 (IST)

    NPF candidate Kejong Chang won from Tuensang Sadar

    NPF candidate Kejong Chang wins from Tuensang Sadar - II while NPP candidate L Khumo Khiamniungan won from Thonoknyu.

  • 14:08 (IST)

    Electoral picture gets clearer

  • 14:01 (IST)

    Many would prefer to have NPF back in Nagaland

    30-year-old Angule says she wants the ruling party NPF back in Nagaland. She wants an improvement on roads and employment. Input by Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:29 (IST)

    EE Pangteang wins from Moka constituency

    NPF's EE Pangteang won from Moka constituency. He defeated NDPP's Kiko Konyak by 148 votes. Pangteang had won the 2013 election by a margin of 4825 votes.

  • 13:25 (IST)

    Asecho Kiso, 29, is an NPF supporter. He expects the next government to maintain freedom of religion, bring development across the state and wishes to witness a government sans corruption. "I hope they also bring a new vision for the youths and farmers," he said.

    Input by Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:21 (IST)

    Independent candidate Wangto Konyak giving tough fight to BJP candidate Paiwang Konyak

    In Tizit constituency in Nagaland where violence was reported on the polling day (a crude bomb made of gelatin was thrown to disrupt the polling process), independent candidate Wangto Konyak is giving a tough fight to the BJP candidate Paiwang Konyak. Wango is trailing by a mere 70 votes.

    Input by Prabhu Mallikarjunan/101Reporters

  • 13:11 (IST)

    TR Zeliang says NPF is willing to govern in coalition with BJP

    Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang says the alliance with BJP continues and he hopes the saffron party will join his government after the elections, reported NDTV. He said he has had discussions with Himanta Biswa Sarma and Kiren Rijiju about the coalition.

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Kiren Rijiju projects Neiphiu Rio as NDPP-BJP's chief-ministerial candidate

    Kiren Rijiju says NDPP-BJP's chief-ministerial candidate is Neiphiu Rio. But depending on the results, decisions will be taken in the future, reported India Today.

  • 12:41 (IST)

    Trends at 12.30 am

  • 12:37 (IST)

    Ashok Gehlot says it's not a new thing for the North-East, they always shift to the party in Centre

  • Former Assam CM and Congress veteran Tarun Gogoi on trends so far

    We knew we would perform poorly in Tripura and Nagaland. In Tripura, the BJP took away most of our strong candidates and in Nagaland, we weren't as active in our campaigning as we should have been. We will score a zero in both states. We lacked in organisational skills, and one can't achieve much at the last moment. The trends are not surprising.

    About the BJP emerging strong in these states, it is not a new phenomenon that Northeastern states have voted for the party in power at the Centre. Small states often do that, so it isn't a big deal. But after their recent losses in bypolls in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, BJP winning a few seats in the North East would not be of significance.

  • 12:06 (IST)

    Tovihoto Ayemi of BJP wins from Dimapur-1

  • 11:57 (IST)

    NPF largest party by vote share

    NPF has garnered 40.5 percent of the vote in Nagaland till now. NDPP is second with 25.4 percent.

  • 11:47 (IST)

    Nagaland trends since morning

  • 11:46 (IST)

    BJP confident in Nagaland

    BJP sources in Nagaland say they are confident of forming the government with counting of rural sector votes yet to begin, says News18. In Meghalaya, the party is ensuring that all non-Congress parties come together to form the government in the state. "Not a moral victory, but a real victory in Tripura," say BJP leadership.

  • 11:43 (IST)

    Update for 11.30am

  • 11:39 (IST)

    EE Pangteang is quite popular in Moka

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:29 (IST)

    BJP leads in Dimapur

    BJP candidate from Dimapur-I, Tovihoto Ayemi, is leading by 3,529 votes. He is the incumbent MLA from this seat; Ayemi won the 2013 polls on an NPF ticket. 

    Input from 101Reporters/Pranav Prakash

  • 11:22 (IST)

    BJP's performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is 'historic': UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:05 (IST)

    Crowd gathers outside the district commissioner's office in Kohima awaiting Nagaland election results 

    Input by Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters

  • Read the full story here ">

    11:01 (IST)

    Close fight for NPF and the BJP-NDPP alliance in Meghalaya

    NPF is leading in Chozuba, Dimapur-iii, Longkhim chare, Noklak, Thonoknyu, Tuensang sadar-i and Tuensang sadar-ii seats.

    The BJP is leading in three seats — Ghaspani-i, Dimapur-i and Seyochung Sitimi constituencies.

    Read the full story here

  • 10:55 (IST)

    The 2018 Assembly polls witnessed the lowest voter turnout in Nagaland since 1993

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:44 (IST)

    Trends in Western Angami

    Kevisekho Kruse of the NDPP leads in Western Angami by 76 votes.

  • 10:41 (IST)

    Trends at 10.30 am

  • 10:39 (IST)

    RECAP: Choose Between Trishul and Cross: Nagaland Baptist Church to Political Parties

    Nagaland's biggest church organisation, the Nagaland Baptist Church Council (NBCC), has asked believers to choose between 'Trishul' and 'Cross', reported News18. The church organisation asked believers to not surrender Christian principles and faith for the sake of money, development into the hands of those who seek to “pierce the heart of Jesus Christ.” The NBCC, in an open letter to presidents of all political parties in Nagaland, had earlier stated that India had experienced its "worst persecution of minority communities" in 2015-2017 under the BJP government.

  • 10:30 (IST)

    Kiren Rijiju says the trends in all three states point to a new political direction

  • Click here to read more ">

    10:24 (IST)

    Nagaland voters hope for peaceful resolution of decades-old insurgency, respite from illegal taxes

    Long before India became an independent country, the Naga cessationist groups began the struggle for a sovereign Naga nation. In the year 1975, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) was born demanding sovereignty and integration of 'Naga territories' in Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh as well as in Myanmar.

    The Government of India signed a ceasefire agreement with National Socialist Council of Nagaland — Isac-Muivah [NSCN(IM)], the biggest insurgent outfit in the state in the year 1997 and has now begun peace talks with six other such groups. These efforts, though heartening, have hardly changed anything on the ground as these gun-holding groups are still capable of doing whatever they want.

    Click here to read more

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Leads as they stand

  • 10:08 (IST)

    Two hours into counting, here's how the trajectory of leads and wins looks so far

  • Break out election for the BJP in the North East

    The BJP seems to be closing in on forming a government in Nagaland and emerging as the single largest Opposition in Tripura. Though the result might be interpreted as a disappointment for BJP given the attention it had given to Tripura to wrest power, in realistic terms it is an astonishing improvement to leap from zero to more than 20 seats. It points to an inescapable fact that the BJP is now truly a pan-India party. The north eastern success posits BJP as a serious player even in areas where there is no Hindi-speaking population. Its performance in Nagaland is stupendous, given its position as a party that advocates prohibition of cow slaughter. To sum, even in they fall short at the final hurdle in Tripura, this is a breakout election for BJP in North East that holds promise for the future.

  • 10:02 (IST)

    ECI trends: NPF leading on 6 seats, NDPP-BJP leading on 7

  • 09:56 (IST)

    NPF takes strong lead in Nagaland

    The Naga People's Front (NPF) has taken an unassailable lead in the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018, reports News18. The party has been heading the Nagaland government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) of Nagaland since 2003 but in the run up to the current polls, the BJP jumped ship and shook hands with the NDPP. Incumbent TR Zeliang will continue as the chief minister of the state if the trends stay the same.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:42 (IST)

    Counting of votes underway in Kohima town

    Neikiesalie Nicky Kire of NDPP leads by 399 votes.

    Input by Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters

Load More

Counting of votes latest updates

In Nagaland, the BJP is contesting the polls in alliance with the newly-floated Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the two are contesting 20 and 40 seats respectively. Chief minister and NPF candidate TR Zeliang wins from Peren seat against NDPP's Iherie Ndang. Amit Shah says, "We will march towards Karnataka, with this massive victory with us."

The main contest in Nagaland polls would be between the ruling Naga People's Front and the National Democratic Progressive Party-BJP alliance. The NPF has completed three terms in office. Odds are stacked against it as anti-incumbency and public resentment over its lack of performance is high. But socio-political and economic issues took a backseat this time around in elections as religion became a talking point after the Church appealed to the people not to vote for BJP.

Neikiesalie Nicky Kire of NDPP leads in Kohima town by 399 votes.

The C-Voter survey has predicted a victory for the BJP-NDPP with the combine likely to get 25-31 seats with 38.4 percent vote share. It predicted that the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) will bag 19-25 seats with a vote share of 27.1 percent. NPF had won 38 seats and 47.65 vote share in 2013 elections.

This time around, the Congress tally may come down to 0-4 seats, according to C-Voter survey.

A total of 11,91,513 electorate, including 5,89,806 women and 26,900 new voters, decided the fate of 195 candidates, including five women and many independents. Counting of votes will take place on 3 March.

The counting of votes for the Nagaland Assembly Elections 2018 will begin at 8 am on Saturday and the results are expected to be declared by the afternoon.

Amid sporadic violence which led to the death of a person in Akuluto constituency, Nagaland had recorded around 75 percent voter turnout in the Assembly election on Tuesday.

Polling was held in 59 out of the total 60 constituencies as Neiphiu Rio, the three-time former chief minister and Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party candidate, was elected unopposed in Northern Angami-II seat.

The violence at Akuluto constituency, which witnessed a straight contest between parliamentary secretary and NPF candidate K Khekaho Assumi and BJP candidate Kazheto Kinimi, had claimed one life and left two injured.

The clash was reportedly between supporters of the ruling Naga Peoples' Front and the NDPP.

In a separate incident, a village council member received minor injury in a leg in a blast at a room adjacent to a polling station in Tizit village under Tizit constituency in Mon district.

Polling in the booth was, however, unaffected, he said, adding some arrests were made in both cases of violence.

Repolling in 13 booths spread across nine Assembly constituencies were held on Friday.

The fresh polling was ordered by the Election Commission following reports of snatching of EVMs, misuse of electoral photo identity cards and miscreants not allowing voters to exercise their franchise.

As many as 11,76,432 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in 2,156 polling stations in the state. In 2013 state Assembly polls, voter turnout was 90.19 percent.

 


Published Date: Mar 03, 2018 16:24 PM | Updated Date: Mar 03, 2018 16:52 PM

Also See








Top Stories




Cricket Scores