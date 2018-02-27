You are here:
Nagaland and Meghalaya elections LIVE updates: NPF says Nagaland peaceful despite 'draconian' AFSPA

Politics FP Staff Feb 27, 2018 14:21:06 IST
  • 14:21 (IST)

    Over half of the candidates in Nagaland are crorepatis

    Out of the 193 candidates analysed in Nagaland, 114 (59 percent) were found to be crorepatis. The average of assets per candidate contesting in the Assembly elections is Rs 3.76 crores. However, there is one candidate, namely Akavi N. Zhimomi (AAP) contesting from Ghaspani-I constituency, who has declared zero assets in his affidavit.

    Source: ADR

  • 14:19 (IST)

    Voter turnout update at 2 pm

    As of 2 pm, voter turnout in Nagaland stands at 57 percent. Voting in Nagaland is expected to continue till 4 pm. However, in some remote areas of the state, the polling may be wrapped up by 3 pm. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:09 (IST)

    Malfunctioning in EVMs, VVPATs delay polling in Meghalaya

    According to CEO Fredrick R Kharkongor, polling at many booths were delayed due to malfunctioning EVMs and VVPATs. He didn't give any numbers related to the scale of malfunctions saying they were still collecting information from the ground. He said polling hours will be extended accordingly.

    Input by Prabhu Mallikarjunan/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    14:03 (IST)

    Want more employment opportunity in Nagaland, says voter

    A 26-year old voter says she expects more employment opportunities to be created by the next government in Nagaland.

    Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    13:49 (IST)

    NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu says Nagaland peaceful despite imposition of AFSPA

    NPF president Shurhozelie Liezietsu says it puzzles him that the Indian government has put AFSPA in force in Nagaland despite the peace in the state. “The Naga issue is different from the problems around. Based on our unique history, we are fighting for our right. We believe we will be able to bring about a satisfactory conclusion to the problem. Nagaland is peaceful despite all the problems in the state. Naga people have been longing for peace for too long. Therefore, imposition of any draconian law is not at all necessary. That’s what’s puzzling us. Why Indian government has put that draconian law in force in Nagaland.”

    Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters

  • 13:42 (IST)

    Average assets of Meghalaya candidates grew by 44 percent

    In Meghalaya, 57 MLAs are recontesting in the ongoing assembly elections. The average assets of these MLAs in 2018 is Rs 11.19 crores. Their average growth in assets from 2013 to 2018 is Rs. 3.41 crores i.e. an increase by 44 percent.

    Source: ADR

  • 13:36 (IST)

    Voting to end at 3 pm in some booths in Nagaland

    In some remote areas in Nagaland, voting will end by 3 pm. However those voters who are present near the polling booths will be provided coupons so that they can continue voting even after the close of polls.

    Input by Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters

  • 13:34 (IST)

    NPF lodges complaint with EC, alleges BJP-NDPP of violating poll code

    The NPF has lodged a complaint with the EC alleging that the NDPP-BJP alliance in Nagaland has violated the Election Model Code of Conduct,The Morung Express reported on Tuesday.

    The NDPP-BJP alliance “has, through full, front page advertisements in the local daily newspapers today (26 February, 2018), blatantly violated the Model Code of Conduct by way of making a slew of promises”, NPF associate press secretary Atou Liezietsu wrote to the CEO, Nagaland.

    According to the NPF, these promises include “100 percent funding of Centrally-sponsored schemes for Northeast region (which was earlier in the ratio of 90:10), Rs 5300 crore for infrastructure in the next three years, Rs 10,000 crore for roads in Nagaland, Rs 3000 crore for Dimapur-Kohima railway line, Rs 800 crore for power connectivity, and Rs 1800 crore for Kohima Smart City”.

    101Reporters

  • 13:21 (IST)

    Polling percentage at 1 pm

    As of 1 pm, the polling percentage in Nagaland is 56 percent, while it stands at 28.5 percent in Meghalaya. 

    Source: Chief Election Officers, Nagaland and Meghalaya

  • 13:17 (IST)

    ITBP troops guarding various polling booths in Nagaland

  • 13:13 (IST)

    People are queuing up in front of polling booth at Baghmara in Meghalaya

    Image courtesy: Twitter @AIRnewsalerts

  • 13:06 (IST)

    Meghalaya BJP president casts his vote

  here "
    IndiaSpend

    13:04 (IST)

    A brief about Meghalaya 

    Surrounded by Bangladesh on its south and west, and Assam to its east and north, Meghalaya, roughly the size of Israel, holds a population of two million, equivalent to that of Lucknow. The Khasi, Jaintia and Garo, most of whom are Christian, form the three major ethnic tribes in the state and comprise 86.15 percent of its population, shows the 2017 Meghalaya statistical handbook. The religious minorities here include Hindus (11.5 percent) and Muslims (4.4. percent).

    Once considered a “role model” of peace and democracy, Meghalaya has witnessed rising insurgency and terrorism since the late 1980s and especially since 2009, according to this 2016 policy brief by the Delhi-based Institute for Defense Studies & Analyses. It has also faced unrest due to demands from each of the three major tribes for separate statehood, border disputes with Assam, illegal mining and import of weapons from Assam and Bangladesh, which have impeded the state’s progress.

    Read full report here

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:50 (IST)

    More details on clashes in Nagaland

    "At about 11.10 hrs at Akuluto AC 31, two groups from NPF and NDPP clashed and the party people opened fire in which one person died and two were injured. No disturbance to polling process which goes on well. An Additional SP is on the scene. Further details to follow", said Nagaland CEO Abhijit Sinha.

     Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters

  • 12:48 (IST)

    Faulty EVMs found in Meghalaya's Garo Hill 

    The Hindu reported that as many as 30 EVMs were found to be problematic in Meghalaya's Garo Hills. But the report quoted officials as saying that the machines faced issues with faulty wiring. 

  • 12:42 (IST)

    One dead, two injured in clash in Akuluto constituency in Nagaland

    The Indian Express is reporting that one person has died and two others have been injured after two groups from NPF and NDPP clashed in Akuluto Assembly constituency in Nagaland. The report also quoted CEO Abhijit Sinha as saying that there was also firing at the spot. 

  here "
    IndiaSpend

    12:28 (IST)

    Despite Fragile Peace, Nagaland Outranks Rich States In Health, Gender Parity

    After a decade of precarious peace, Nagaland, India’s once troubled north-eastern state, now rivals and even outperforms India’s richest states on a number of development outcomes, according to an IndiaSpend analysis of 10 states on 20 socio-economic and health indicators.

    However, poor infrastructure and a fragile peace continue to be problem areas as the state–formed on December 1, 1963–heads to the polls on 27 February, 2018.

    Read full analysis here

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Earlier in the day, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju urged youth to come out and vote

  • Team 101 Reporters

    12:20 (IST)

    Mukul Sangma votes in Ampati

    Meghalaya's incumbent chief minister Mukul Sangma stands in a queue to cast his vote at a polling station in Ampati from where he is contesting. He is also contesting from a second constituency, Songsak.

    Input from Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 12:15 (IST)

    AAP candidate poorest in Nagaland 

    According to The Indian Express, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Akavi is the poorest in the fray. Akavi, who is contesting Ghaspani 1 Assembly constituency, has declared zero assets in his name. 

  • 12:10 (IST)

    Over half of all candidates crorepatis, JD(U)'s Ramongo Lotha richest with Rs 38.92 crore, finds report

    Fifty nine percent of the candidates for the 27 February Assembly elections in Nagaland are crorepatis with JD(U) nominee Ramongo Lotha being the richest with a total wealth of Rs 38.92 crore, an analysis of the affidavits said. The Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analysed the affidavits of 193 aspirants out of a total of 196 candidates, found out that 114 candidates are crorepatis.

  • 12:03 (IST)

    In Meghalaya, political dynasties rule the roost as spouses, scions of heavyweights battle it out

    Elections in Meghalaya are to a large extent family affairs. Political heavyweights, along with their spouses and scions, are fighting it out to retain power in Tuesday's Assembly elections in the hill state.

    Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, who is contesting from Ampati and Songsak seats, has three family members in the fray from the Garo Hills region. NPP candidates and relatives of former Lok Sabha speaker Purno A Sangma are also fighting the polls from four seats in the region.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:57 (IST)

    Six percent of the candidates face serious criminal charges

    In Meghalaya, 370 candidates are contesting elections this year. Out of these 25 (7 percent) of the candidates have criminal cases, while 21(6 percent) of them are accused of serious crimes. This includes the likes of former militant Julias Kitbok Dorphang, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old in the infamous Marvellene Inn case last year. He is contesting as an Independent from Mawhati constituency in Nongpoh.

    Input by Ayswarya Murthy/101Reporters

  • 11:46 (IST)

    11 am voter turnout in Meghalaya

    According to CNN-News18, Meghalaya recorded a total voter turnout of 41 percent till 11 am. 

  • 11:40 (IST)

    11 am voter turnout in Nagaland

    As of 11 am, the voter turnout stands at 38 percent in Nagaland.

  • 'Congress is happy with the way polling is being conducted'

    Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) working president James Lyngdoh says the Congress is happy with the way polling is being conducted so far in the state today, with respect to security arrangements, voter tunout etc. "Everything is going smoothly," he said.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:27 (IST)

    Congress candidate for Umroi constituency and former chief minister's son, George B Lyngdoh, waits in a queue to caste his vote

    Input from Kyrmenlang Uriah | 101Reporters

  • 11:18 (IST)

    17% polling in Nagaland in first two hours of voting

    Around 17 percent polling was registered in the first two hours of voting for the 60-member Nagaland Assembly.

    Nagaland's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Abhijit Sinha said a blast was reported from a polling booth at Tizit village in Mon district about an hour before the voting started.

    "A handmade crude bomb was lobbed at the polling booth at around 5:45 am, in which one village council member, Yanlon, suffered minor injuries in the leg," he said.

    However, polling is continuing in the said booth.

    There were no other reports of violence from anywhere in the state till 10 am, Sinha said. — PTI

  • Team 101 Reporters

    11:14 (IST)

    Sophia Nongsiej, 94, casts her vote at Nongpoh Proper polling station

    Kyrmenlang Uriah/ 101 Reporters

  • 11:11 (IST)

    Meghalaya governor casts vote

  • 10:58 (IST)

    Various twists and turns in the run up to Nagaland polls

    The run-up to the polls saw several twists and turns — with the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTHCO) demanding a solution to the vexed Naga problem before the elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDPP which has forged a pre-poll alliance in Nagaland is contesting in 20 and 40 assembly seats, respectively. However, the ruling Naga People's Front, which was an ally of the BJP at the Centre and Manipur is fighting the elections alone.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:52 (IST)

    Kohima voter seeks stable Nagaland government

    A 37-year old voter from Kohima hopes for a stable government in Nagaland. He also says that removal of AFSPA would help tourism in all of North East.

    Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:45 (IST)

    NCP candidate from South Tura, John Leslee Sangma, casts his vote

    Input from Kyrmenlang Uriah | 101Reporters

  • 10:33 (IST)

    Details of today's arrangements in Meghalaya

    Of the 2,156 polling stations, 1,062 are critical, 530 vulnerable and 564 normal polling stations. Over 15,000 government employees will be on poll duty and there will be 177 all-women polling stations across 25 constituencies in the state. Election Commission officials said there are 55 election observers, including 22 general and expenditure observers each and 11 police observers, besides 442 mirco observers.

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:28 (IST)

    UDP candidate from Meghalaya's Nongpoh constituency, Rona Khymdeit, casts her vote

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:21 (IST)

    EVM, VVPAT issues reported due to connectivity issue, says Meghalaya CEO

    Meghalaya CEO Fredrick R Kharkongor said faulty EVMs and VVPAT errors were reported at some places due to connectivity issue. “Booth-level engineers have been sent to rectify the VVPAT issues. Wherever there is a delayed start, we will extend the poll timing accordingly, and issue token to people standing in queue.” The CEO office is still collating the information on the total number of faulty VVPATs.

    Prabhu Mallikarjunan/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:19 (IST)

    Nagaland CEO Abhijit Sinha confirms 40 VVPATs, 16 control units (CUs) and ballot units (BUs) were malfunctioning

    Armstrong Chanambam/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    10:17 (IST)

    Complaints of malfunctioning EVMs, VVPATs emerge from Meghalaya

    Complaints of EVM and VVPAT malfunction are pouring in from all over the state. People had to stand for long at St Anthony's School in Shillong East constituency because of faulty EVMs. While some voters who arrived early at 7 am were still waiting, some had started to leave. An election official said that batteries went down in new machines. "They brought in another one but that too did not work. Can you believe it? Is this what so much of public money is spent for? Till voting day scam in EVM machines or is someone playing dirty? Old people standing in the queue are being made to wait for hours," he said.

    Input from Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:58 (IST)

    Tensions along Assam-Nagaland border

    Voting halted in Ladigarh polling station due to tension along Assam-Nagaland Border under Tamlu constituency in Longleng district of Nagaland.

    Input from 101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:57 (IST)

    Hope people will turn out in large numbers and vote for us, says Conrad Sangma

    "We have done whatever we could do to put our vision for the state in front of people. We are hoping that people will turn in large number and vote for us. After the voting for this two days I will take some rest and go and see my daughter in Delhi. She has been there alone for a month. I will come back on the 2nd as 3 March is counting day": Conrad Sangma, NPP Chief, Meghalaya.

    Input by Syeda Ambia Zahan/101Reporters

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:51 (IST)

    IPR Minister and Congress candidate from East Shillong, Ampareen Lyngdoh, just cast her vote at Laitumkhrah

    Input from Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 09:38 (IST)

    First polling percentages emerge

    While 22 percent voting was recorded in Meghalaya till 9:30 am, the number was slightly lower at 17 percent in Nagaland till 9 am.

    Source: Election Commission

  • 09:36 (IST)

    Shri Wen Rani, a differently-abled person, casts his vote at a polling booth in Khliehshnong Golflink in Meghalaya's West Khasi Hills

    Input by Kyrmenlang Uriah/101Reporters

  • 09:34 (IST)

    WATCH:  Nagaland CEO tells voters 'don’t stay idle at home on election day'

  • 09:33 (IST)

    Nagaland chief minister TR Zeliang urges citizens to vote

  • 09:29 (IST)

    BJP determined to form to grow in North East

    Buoyed by the formation of governments in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is making a determined bid to expand its footprint in the North East. Political observers are keenly watching the BJP's push in the North East, a Congress stronghold, where the saffron party has traditionally been a marginal player.

  • 09:26 (IST)

    Voting only to take place in 118 constituencies across two N-E states

    In Meghalaya, the election has been countermanded in Williamnagar in the wake of the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast in East Garo Hills district on 18 February. In Nagaland, NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency, reported PTI.

  • 09:23 (IST)

    State CEOs say polling begins in most booths across Meghalaya, Nagaland

    The Nagaland CEO Office said that polling started in 1,732 of 2,156 booths in the first hour, reported The Hindu. On the other hand, Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer Frederick Roy Kharkongor informed that polling began in in 2,221 out of 3,025 polling stations in the first hour, the report added. 

  • Team 101 Reporters

    09:17 (IST)

    Meanwhile, EVM snag hits several polling booths in Meghalaya

    Multiple EVM failures have been reported in various polling stations in Salmanpara and South Tura. In this photo from Babupara in Salmanpara, even the second EVM has ceased to work.

    Input by Mich Momin/101Reporters

  • 09:07 (IST)

    Nagaland CM TR Zeliang hopes for peaceful and lasting solution to Naga problem

The stage is set for Tuesday's crucial Assembly elections in the two northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland. Polling will be held between 7 am and 4 pm, except in some polling stations of the interior districts of Nagaland, where the process is scheduled to conclude at 3 pm. The two states have a 60-member House each, but voting will be held for 59 constituencies in both.

In Meghalaya, the election has been countermanded in Williamnagar in the wake of the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast in East Garo Hills district on 18 February. In Nagaland, NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency.

The results of the polls in the two states, along with that of Tripura, will be declared on 3 March.

A high-decibel campaign for the polls in the two states came to an end on Sunday evening.

Buoyed by the formation of governments in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP is making a determined bid to expand its footprint in the North East. For the Congress, the poll outcome in Meghalaya is particularly significant as it has been ruling the state for the last 10 years. But this time, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to throw the Congress out of power and add Meghalaya into its kitty.

Political observers are keenly watching the BJP's push in the North East, a Congress stronghold, where the saffron party has traditionally been a marginal player.

In Meghalaya, the Congress and the BJP are pitted against each other. While the former has fielded 59 candidates, the latter has put up nominees in 47 constituencies. Though they are contesting the polls separately, in Meghalaya, the National People's Party (NPP) of Conrad Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha speaker P A Sangma, is the BJP's partner in the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA).

Representational image. AP

Representational image. AP

In Nagaland, BJP's hope hinges on its alliance partner NDPP (the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party) of Neiphiu Rio, which is contesting from 40 seats. The saffron party has fielded candidates from the remaining 20 seats. The Congress, which has given three chief ministers to Nagaland since the state's inception in 1963, is contesting from only 18 seats, two less than the BJP, an emerging entity in the North East.

There are 370 candidates in the fray in Meghalaya. A total of 18.4 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in 3,083 polling stations in the state. Meghalaya's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) FR Kharkongor said for the first time, 67 all-women polling stations and 61 model polling stations were set up in the state. He added that 32 women candidates were in the fray, the highest ever in the state.

In Nagaland, a total of 11,91,513 voters -- 6,01,707 (50.50 percent) men and 5,89,806 (49.50 percent) women -- will exercise their franchise on Tuesday. There are also 5,925 service voters.
Voting will be conducted in 2,156 polling stations as 40 polling stations fall under the Northern Angami-II seat, from where Rio has been declared elected unopposed.

Over 15,000 government employees will be on poll duty and there will be 177 all-women polling stations across 25 constituencies in the state. The election process in Nagaland had started on a difficult note.

Following a no-election diktat from the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organisations (CCNTHCO), advocating "solution (to the Naga political issue) before election", the political parties had initially kept away from the poll process.

Though the process of nomination-filing had started on 31 January, the first batch of 22 contestants filed their candidature only on the penultimate day on 5 February. There was a heavy rush of nominees filing their papers on the last day. After the scrutiny and withdrawal, a total of 227 nominees are left in the field in Nagaland. As many as 281 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), beside the state police force, are deployed throughout Nagaland to ensure a peaceful election.

Nagaland's CEO Abhijit Sinha said all the polling stations would be manned by the CAPF personnel, while the state police would also be assisting them. Of the 2,156 polling stations in Nagaland, 1,100 were declared critical, 530 vulnerable and 526 normal, he added.

The Meghalaya CEO told PTI that six of the 10 additional companies of CAPF were deployed in the troubled East and South Garo Hills districts.

With inputs from PTI


Published Date: Feb 27, 2018 13:57 PM | Updated Date: Feb 27, 2018 14:21 PM

