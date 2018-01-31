'My blood is DMK blood': Udhayanidhi Stalin's political plunge can't be dismissed as day dreaming

For long, the DMK's symbol of the rising sun has been used to pun on M Karunanidhi's son MK Stalin's rise in Tamil Nadu. That may need a revision with yet another son-rise set to take place within the political family. This when Stalin, thanks to divisions within the ruling AIADMK, seems to be on the cusp of getting his place under the sun.

In the last two weeks, on more than one occasion, Udhayanidhi Stalin the actor-producer son of Stalin, has made his desire to take the political plunge apparent. And there is good reason why this cannot be dismissed as day dreaming by yet another young one born into a powerful political family. And Udhayanidhi does not shy away from highlighting his political family tree, emphasising he is the youngest branch.

"Since my birth, I have been in politics. I am a DMK-ian since birth, my blood is DMK blood. I have been active in politics even before my entry into the film industry. I have campaigned for Thalaivar (Karunanidhi) and Murasoli Maran and have gone on tours with my father. I have been away from all this for a while but now since all the actors are coming in, I think it is time for me to enter politics too,'' Udhayanidhi told a vernacular website.

It is quite rare to find politicians speak the truth and inadvertently, Udhayanidhi had let the cat out of the bag. The DMK's default reaction to Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan testing political waters was to be sugar sweet, almost patronising. At the same time, it was dismissive of the Kollywood imports, insisting they cannot shake DMK with all its organisational heft. But the fact is having been out of power since 2011, having been bested by the AIADMK in three successive elections, there is a certain unease in the DMK camp.

Not for a moment does this suggest that Udhayanidhi's position in the Tamil film industry is anywhere near that of Rajini or Kamal.

The intention is perhaps to present a face, considerably younger, in order to appeal to the first time voters, who form Udhayanidhi's fan base. Starting off as a producer with his banner Red Giant Movies, Udhayanidhi tasted success as the leading man with Oru Kal Oru Kannadi in 2012. With eleven films under his belt so far, Udhayanidhi ensures his films, even if not super-hits, are at least moderate successes, helped to a large measure by his production and distribution muscle.

Udhayanidhi's latest release is Nimir, a remake of Malayalam hit movie Mahshinte Prathikaram. Nimir incidentally means Rise in English, ironically true in the political context.

Eyebrows have gone up with the 40-year-old's pronouncements because dad Stalin had in 2016 ruled out the entry of any member of his family - son Udhayanidhi or son-in-law Sabareesh - into active politics. While Udhayanidhi looks after the operations of the DMK mouthpiece Murasoli, that celebrated its platinum jubilee last year, Sabareesh had looked after the backend operations of the 2016 election campaign and reportedly played a role in key political decisions. Udhayanidhi's utterances could not have happened without Stalin's nod and if that is indeed the case, this marks a decisive move in DMK's family politics.

Stalin Junior made his presence felt on Saturday at a protest against the hike in bus fares in Tambaram in Chennai. The cameo led to chatter if Udayanidhi will contest from any of the seats in Chennai whenever assembly elections are held next.

If Stalin has indeed green-lit Udhayanidhi's formal entry into politics, it is important political messaging. Stalin knows he succeeded in ensuring elder brother MK Alagiri's exit from the DMK in 2014 but there is no guarantee his gen-next won't stake claim to the Karunanidhi legacy. With Kanimozhi also now untainted by the 2G scam and her ability to articulate in English, she could emerge as a rival power centre within the family. Udayanidhi's entry, that has for now been welcomed by Kanimozhi, reveals Stalin's mind loud and clear.

Most believe that Stalin's ascension to the top job was delayed by Karunanidhi, mainly because of opposition from Alagiri. Going by the indications in the last two weeks, Stalin is in no mood to do to his son what his father did to him.

How is the DMK rank and file likely to react to Udhayanidhi's ascension? While a section of the cadre will react favorably to Karunanidhi's grandson, the DMK is also a party with several capable leaders who have risen in the ranks after putting in years of hard work. Stalin was accepted because he had cut his teeth in the party from the time of the Emergency and his rise up the ladder was gradual. The jury is out on how the senior leadership will take to dynastic politics being encouraged by the first family of the party.