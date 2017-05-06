Muslim women shouldn't be deprived of constitutional rights: Amit Shah

Agartala: In India, every woman, irrespective of caste, creed and religion should enjoy constitutional rights, but triple talaq often takes away the right of Muslim women, BJP national president Amit Shah said on Saturday.

“We are against talaq and the party's stand on the issue has already been conveyed to the Supreme Court," he said at a press conference.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Marxist-ruled Tripura to strengthen the party base in the state.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as one of the most popular leaders in the country after Independence, the BJP chief said the party has been "registering emphatic poll victories in many states namely Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttarkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Goa and Manipur."

"The poll success of BJP indicates Modi's rising popularity and it will continue in the years to come," he said, adding there was no single allegation of corruption against the BJP-led NDA government during the past three years "while Congress-led UPA regime had witnessed corruption amounting to Rs 12 lakh crore."

Praising Modi's new 'Vikas Model' (development model), Shah said the government was committed to ensure development in the country.

"Launching of 104 satellites is a landmark success of the BJP-led NDA government in the space arena," he said.

On violence in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah said the Supreme Court has already made it clear that there would be no talks unless the violence stops. He also said the Modi government has come up with a new concept to address unemployment in the country.

“Congress and Left parties had set a practice of giving jobs in the government sector as the only option to reduce unemployment. The Modi government, however, has been pushing for self-employment to create jobs for crores of youths," he added.